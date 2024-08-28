In vivo technician for Scantox Sweden, Lund
2024-08-28
Scantox Group is the leading preclinical contract research company in the Nordic region. The company is within the Life Science industry and conducts studies for the pharmaceutical industry (pharma / medico / biotech), thus playing an important role in the development of new medicines.
Our head office, located in Ejby, Lille Skensved close to Køge, Denmark is currently employing approx.160 employees. Scantox Sweden AB has three sites in Lund, Gothenburg and Stockholm.
For our site in Lund, Sweden, we are currently looking for an experienced animal technician/laboratory technician. The in vivo technician will take an active part in study-related practical activities of the laboratory. The employment is a fixed term 1-year contract with immediate access and potential for extension.
The site in Lund is located within top-class facilities in Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and conducts exploratory preclinical in vivo studies through a variety of animal models i.e. rodents both transgenic and non-transgenic, as well as larger animal models such as minipigs and rabbits. We are proud to make a difference, not only by testing life-saving and life-enhancing medicines but also to be able to do this through the highest standards of animal care and welfare. There are good developmental opportunities in connection with planning and reporting of studies. At Scantox we work closely together and it is important that you can work well in a group but also independently. We deliver high quality work to our customers and therefore we would like you to be thorough and methodical in your work.
Requirements
Master's degree (M.Sc./M.A.) in a related scientific discipline or alternatively extensive previous experience as an in vivo technician.
FELASA C certificate or equivalent.
Experience from contract research or pharmaceutical industry.
Experience with preclinical in vivo studies within the pharmacological field.
Experience with planning practical part of in vivo studies is an advantage.
Good knowledge and demonstrated ability working with a variety of laboratory in vivo techniques.
Good knowledge of scientific principles, methods and techniques.
Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, and Excel.
Good command of English (oral and written - all protocols and reports are written in English).
It is an advantage if you speak and understand Swedish as the company is in Lund, Sweden.
Job Description
Assist in planning and execution of study. Perform technical procedures such as dosing and sample collection.
Conduct study-specific activities in accordance with the internal quality system and study protocols.
Accurately record and document study data, observations in accordance with study protocol and animal ethics requirements.
Daily caretaking and supervision of animals
All activities related to animal facility management, e.g. cage changing, feeding, etc.
Work closely with veterinarian, other technicians and study directors for study-related activities.
Other duties as assigned.
Personal Attributes
As a person you should have good communication, problem-solving and analytical thinking skills. Additionally, the following is important:
Ability to meet deadlines.
High level of personal organization and attention to detail.
Willingness and ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Ability to multitask.
We have an informal culture with humor, respect, collaboration and excellence as core values. All of them are crucial for the progress and success of the company.
Other information
Fixed-term 1 year contract with possibility of extension.
Position can start after agreement, possible starting date 15th September.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position is filled when a suitable candidate is found.
For questions, please contact the Site Manager, Rachel Cheong, Scantox Lund, + 46 73 093 6334
Please send your cover letter and resume to Rachel Cheong, rac@scantox.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-09
E-post: rac@scantox.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scantox Sweden AB
(org.nr 556834-3205), https://scantox.com/
Scheelevägen 2 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Kontakt
Site Manager
Rachel Cheong rac@scantox.com 0730936334 Jobbnummer
8866811