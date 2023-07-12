Import Manager
Jannat Foods AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2023-07-12
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jannat Foods AB i Linköping
Right now we are looking for an experienced import purchase manager for our central warehouse in Linköping.
In order to thrive in the role of purchaser, it is important to have good collaborative skills and at the same time be able to take your own initiatives.
You should be communicative, outgoing and have an analytical streak, enjoy working in an environment with a large and varied contact area, both externally and internally, are structured and meticulous and have the ability to see things from different perspectives. Business acumen, drive and the ability to see opportunities are also required to be able to cope with the tasks that buyers haves
It is an advantage to have previous experience of Asian merchant market in order to import grocery products to swedish market.
About the company
Jannat food is expert in import of Asian grocery products in Sweden. It has 4 ware houses in different parts of Sweden. We are working with wide range of products with different merchants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11
E-post: jannatfoods736@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JfLin01". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jannat Foods AB
(org.nr 559305-9032), https://jannatfoods.se/
Idögatan 23 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
7961568