Import Assistant för färska grönsaker och frukt från Asia
Pak Express AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping
2024-08-19
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
Import Assistant
We are looking for an experienced import purchase manager for our vegetables to buy and manage from different countries around the world who have knowledge about the vegetables and handling of the vegetables.
In order to thrive in the role of purchaser, it is important to have good collaborative skills and at the same time be able to take your own initiatives.
You should be communicative, outgoing and have an analytical streak, enjoy working in an environment with a large and varied contact area, both externally and internally, are structured and meticulous and have the ability to see things from different perspectives. Business acumen, drive and the ability to see opportunities are also required to be able to cope with the tasks that buyers have.
It is an advantage to have previous experience of Asian merchant market in order to import grocery products to Swedish market especially fruits and vegetables. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: pakexpressab@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HK01". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pak Express AB
(org.nr 559336-3806)
Sandgatan 1 (visa karta
)
561 42 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
