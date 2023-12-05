Impact & Assessment Leader
2023-12-05
We are now looking for an Impact & Assessment Leader to join our team!
Please note, it is required to be located physically in Sweden and work majority of the time in the office in Älmhult.
Job Description
Together with colleagues throughout Inter IKEA you will be responsible for supporting the materiality assessment process giving input to our sustainability strategy and define the scope of our reporting initiatives, support the development of content for voluntary and mandatory reporting such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) as well as voluntary reporting such as UN Global Compact, monitor sustainability legislation and assess the impact on our business and perform oversight and evaluation of the IKEA Responsible Sourcing Approach, including the IWAY system (the IKEA Supplier Code of Conduct).
Your main responsibilities would be:
Project lead the annual double materiality assessment process in line with legislation on various topics to safeguard that IKEA addresses its most material sustainability topics and to continuously support the development and relevance of the Sustainability strategy.
Partner with Risk & Compliance to ensure a robust process for financial materiality is in place and provide input to the risk library on strategic topics.
Conduct assessments on strategic topics, partnerships, and legislative demands/requirements.
Provide and perform oversight and evaluation of approaches such as the IKEA Responsible Sourcing Approach, including the IWAY system, to ensure that they deliver on the intended impacts and outcomes and assess the compliance of IKEA organizations against them to ensure the credibility and robustness of the work.
With support from Group Legal, monitor sustainability legislation, evaluate the impact on Inter IKEA organizations and share what this means for the businesses and support in building needed capabilities. Maintain an overview of policies and position statements in line with legislation requirements.
Support the development of content for the annual IKEA Sustainability report, topic specific reports in line with legislation such as CSRD while also ensuring the possibility for the content to be assured.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role, we believe you have excellent analytical and communication skills. You have a good understanding of a wide range of sustainability topics, excellent project management skills and a strong ability to work with and through others.
You also have:
Relevant academic education and a minimum of 5 years of work experience in ESG/sustainability
Good understanding of sustainability concepts, trends, best practices and regulations
Knowledge of double materiality assessment methodologies
Knowledge of external reporting standards such as CSRD, UN Global Compact, UNGP Reporting Framework, etc is seen as a merit
Ability to communicate with multiple stakeholders and an understanding of how to build ownership, collaboration and drive action
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please submit your CV and letter of motivation in English, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 19th of December, 2023 and tell us why you would be a good fit.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the recruiting manager Angela Billings-Soini at angela.billings-soini@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the People & Culture Recruiter Ellinor Asschier at ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
