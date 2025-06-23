Impact & Assessment Leader
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We strive to be the leader in sustainable, affordable life at home, inspiring and enabling customers to fulfil their needs and dreams at home.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people.
We are now looking for an Impact and Assessment Leader. This job is located in Malmö and it is required to be located physically in Sweden and work majority of the time in the office.
Job Description
Together with colleagues from the Impact and Assessment Team (other Impact and Assessment Leaders and Sustainability Analysts) and with many other sustainability and business colleagues you will be responsible for supporting the sustainability agenda across Inter IKEA.
The Impact and Assessment Team is responsible for CSRD compliance for sustainability topics, including disclosures, double materiality assessment, impact assessment and implementation support for sustainability related regulations and requirements and due diligence reporting.
Qualifications
There are many things you could bring as our new colleague.
We believe that you have a few years of work experience within the sustainability area, and it would be beneficial if you have work experience with materiality assessment and CSRD implementation. Alternatively, you have experience from auditing (social, financial), internal auditing or consulting or similar.
We also see that you are:
Analytical and detail oriented but can also "zoom out" and see the big picture.
Structured and have strong project management skills.
Experienced in working within a global and highly complex environment.
Able to work with and through others since this team collaborates with many others within Inter IKEA.
Additional information
This is a full-time position (40 hours a week), located in Malmö, Sweden.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
