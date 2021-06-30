Imcd Seeks Laboratory Assistant - Imcd Sweden AB - Biomedicinjobb i Malmö
Imcd Seeks Laboratory Assistant
Imcd Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Malmö
2021-06-30
Would you like to work in an international and entrepreneurial environment and managing exciting customer and supplier projects? If so, we have an exciting job as a laboratory assistant to offer at IMCD Nordic based in Malmö.
The Nordic Coatings & Construction team plays an important part in IMCD Business Group Coatings & Construction and you will be a member of the local Nordic team, as well as the international team.
The laboratory assistant position is open to reliable and self-motivated individuals. You are thorough, can work independently, and are easy to work with. We are looking for you who have a positive attitude and see solutions instead of problems, and have the ability to create good relationships with both employees and customers.
This role is multi-disciplinary and underpins the laboratory support operations. The laboratory assistant role directly supports the Coatings & Construction team.
Background and properties:
Completed High school studies, preferably in natural science and/or technology or work experience that the employer deems equivalent.
Previous laboratory experience would be preferred in coating and/or construction although full training will be provided
Good knowledge of Swedish and English
Masters common computer programs, including Microsoft Office.
Ability to handle many parallel tasks
Ability to handle changing priorities and work independently
A sense of service, quality awareness, and a positive attitude are also important qualities for you to succeed and thrive in our organization. You are structured in your way of working. Your attitude and your values go hand in hand with ours; you are positive, inspiring, and reliable!
The position is responsible for:
Preparation and testing of samples.
Performs customer, supplier, and internal lab projects assigned by Technical Manager.
Assess and document test results
Supports preparations for Malmö laboratory training and demonstrations for sales and technical team.
Assists with technical workshops and presentations.
The selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the first day of employment is 1 November 2021.
Send your CV and application to alena.simunic@imcd.se latest 31 August 2021
For more information about the position, please contact Alena Simunic
46 703 167502
Please note that Alena Simunic is not available by phone between 19/7- 5/8
Welcome to apply!
About IMCD Group
The IMCD Group is a global market-leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, personal care, food and nutrition and pharmaceuticals to lubricants and energy, coatings and construction, advanced materials, and synthesis. The IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD).
IMCD Nordic distributes and markets specialty chemicals and ingredients to the manufacturing industry in the Nordic and Baltic countries. IMCD Nordics revenue is approximately 125 million EUR and employs about 130 people
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Adress
Imcd Sweden AB
Krossverksgatan 32
21616 Malmö Limhamn
Jobbnummer
5839405
