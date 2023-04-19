Ikea Helsingborg Are Looking For A Carpenter
WHO YOU ARE
Have you ever walked by one of our showrooms at IKEA and felt inspired? Here is a chance to be a part of this creative process! IKEA Helsingborg is looking for an in-house carpenter who is tired of working weekends and wants to help us inspire our customers to find their new life at home.
You have good self-insight and can plan, prioritize, and lead your work. You are a problem solver with a positive and enthusiastic outlook. Working together is important to us at IKEA, we respect each other, we realize that we are all needed, we support each other in everyday life, and we work towards common goals.
We see that you are a trained carpenter and have carpentry experience, preferably from commercial activities, the construction industry or from exhibition installations. You are used to working broadly and have experience both of painting and of tiling.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
In your work as a carpenter, you will work on both our customer and co-worker areas with building / moving walls, wallpapering, painting, putting moldings, changing floors, installing tiles, installing kitchens and minor electricity connection, to present our range in the best way.
At the same time as it must be nice and safe for our customers, it must be done with time efficiency, cost awareness and with consideration for people and the environment. Your work will really contribute to the customers' experience of the IKEA brand and IKEA as a company with high quality at affordable prices. Since you work on our customer areas, even during the store's opening hours, it is important that you work with safety and order.
You'll be responsible for planning and ordering the materials and resources, ensure that the right price is set with the aim of increasing efficiency and minimizing costs.
We are a diverse team and fluency in English is a mandatory requirement for this position, however, fluency in Swedish is not a requirement.
QUESTIONS OR SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
The position is full time permanent position, contract measurement is 38.25/h per week. You'll work Monday - Friday either 07:00 - 16:00 or 08:00 - 17:00. Starting date on the 22th of May or according to agreement.
This is what you can expect from the recruitment process:
We ask you not to attach a personal letter while applying. Instead, we will ask you a couple of questions when you send in your application.
We look forward to reading your application no later than the second of May. We accept application both written in Swedish or English, whatever you prefer.
We screen applications and will be conducting interviews continuously during the advertising period. We aim to have completed all the interview by week 21.
For questions about the position, please contact Robin Björnstedt, robin.björnstedt@ingka.ikea.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, do not hesitate to contact the responsible recruiter Markus Meltzer, markus.meltzer@ingka.ikea.com
.
Warmly welcome with your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
