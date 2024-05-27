IFS Developer to Aerospace and Defense company
2024-05-27
Our client is seeking an experienced IFS Developer to join their team! This is a one-year consultancy contract that will start ASAP.
About the company:
The company is a leading global technology company that has stood for technical excellence, innovation, quality, and reliability for over 170 years. With operations around the world, our focus is on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, as well as automation and digitization in the process and manufacturing industries. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds to benefit our customers and society
Role Description:
our client is seeking a skilled and experienced IFS Developer to join their team in Linköping. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years of experience (Level 2) and possess strong knowledge in SQL+ and PL/SQL, with a basic understanding of .Net (C#). Experience in Java and Crystal Reports is also desirable.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and customize systems against IFS 's new interface, Aurena. Experience in this area is highly advantageous.
* Play a key role in the transition to IFS Cloud (following IFS10), managing both new and legacy systems.
* Integrate and migrate projects, ensuring a smooth transition and integration of our systems. Experience in such projects is highly valued.
Requirements:
* Minimum three years of experience as an IFS Developer.
* Proficiency in SQL+ and PL/SQL.
* Basic understanding of .Net (C#).
* Experience with Java and Crystal Reports is a plus.
* Experience with integration and migration projects.
* Must pass a security vetting based on current regulations around security protection.
Sounds interesting?
If you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to welcoming a talented IFS developer to our client 's team!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26


Saeeda Mahmoud +46 708 15 27 82
8707548