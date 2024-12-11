Identity & Access Management Consultant for an innovative company in Lund
2024-12-11
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
As IAM-consultant you will work as lead developer of the Identity Governance tool, One Identity. In your role you will be working with trouble shooting and solving issues in One Identity. To be successful in the role, besides have the required technical knowledge, you also need to have excellent communication skills as it is vital for the role to understand the business need and translate IAM architecture.
You are offered
• You will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
Work tasks
• Implement/onboard new target system
• Trouble shoot and solve issues in One Identity
• Enhance existing target system integrations
• Manage software upgrades of One Identity
• Language: Fluent in english in both writing and speaking.
• Education: BSc degree in Computer Science or related field
• You have proven experience with development in One Identity IGA tool suite
• You have knowledge of best practices around Active Directory, SQL, Powershell-script
• You have excellent knowledge in SSO Services
It is meritorious if you have experience in
• Working with rest-API and SOAP interfaces
• Gitlab
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Supportive
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
