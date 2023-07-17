Identity and access management expert
We are now looking for an Identity and Access management expert.
THE JOB:
You will be a part of the Identity and Access Team. Together, we provide a great IT on- and off-boarding experience for the Tele2 business, identity and entitlement management. We provide services for protecting systems, i.e. privileged access management and web access management. Finally, we also control and manage our services from start to end. By joining our team, you will be a part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward.
Your tasks and responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):
Develop and maintain our services that are carried out from the IBM security suite
Communicating and supporting to a lot of stakeholders since we are a central component
Act as expert support to the organization in the area of access and identity
Transfer your super skills to the team and learn new super skills from others
Following patterns that we believe promote good and robust services and pushing the team to be even better
WHAT WE LOOK FOR:
At least 3 years experience in IBM security suite (ISIM), IBM Security Verify Access (ISAM) / Governance and PAM, or similar systems
Good knowledge of scripting language as well as experience in coding such as Java
Experience in authentication and authorization including OIDC, SAML 2.0 and OAuth 2.0
Basic knowledge of security concepts (encryption with keys, SSL / TLS, HTTPS)
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a jack of all trades with a liking for the bird's eye perspective. You are driven by the desire to be involved, exert influence, and create an impact - while prioritizing robustness and security.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
At Tele2, we believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms and we are proud to have been ranked as the number one company in Sweden for gender equality by Equileap.
Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours (Different working hours may apply for employees with schedule- based work)
Shorter working hours during the summer
Employees enjoy benefits and offers through the Benify portal and discounts are provided on Tele2 services such as broadband and mobile phone
Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more
Sense of belonging and community promoted through voluntary groups like Women@Tele2, Open Voice choir, D&I Council, and Pride@Tele2
Convenient parking next to the head quarter in Kista and good public transportation options available (if located in Kista)
ARE WE A MATCH?
This is a full-time, permanent and hybrid (50/50) role located in our headquarters Kista, Stockholm. You are welcome to submit your application! The applications will be processed after the holiday period is over.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
MORE ABOUT TELE2
At Tele2 our vision is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We are committed to shift to a circular economy as part of being leaders in sustainability. The strategy we have chosen to reach our goal has four focus areas: advance circular economy to combat climate change, maximize potential through an inclusive and diverse workplace, boost innovation for sustainability, and protect children in a connected society.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge things that others take for granted. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way.
Tele2's fast networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming, and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. We operate in Sweden and the Baltics and our networks cover 99% of the Swedish population. Så ansöker du
