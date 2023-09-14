ICT-Technician 2nd line
2023-09-14
As an ICT - 2nd line technician you will be the technical support for the software of windows operating systems. You will be the trusted source of knowledge and support for any software-related issues that might occur. Furthermore, you will order new hardware, and administrative tasks in O365 and Active Directory. Do you want to continue to develop your support skills as well as being a better communicator? Then this role might be suitable for you!
Main activities and responsibilities:
Main tasks
Troubleshoot Windows computers
Troubleshoot applications
O365 Administration
AD Administration
GPO
NTFS and Fileserver rights
Documenting
Authorities and Responsibilities
Be in charge of the monitoring, tracking, and improvement of ServiceNow processes for Flexlink
Responsible for company Software and Hardware Asset management
Support IT Budget definition
This is you
To thrive in this role, you need to have a business perspective and be structured as well as analytical. When facing challenges, it is important to be open-minded and to be curious about using new technologies. It is vital to be able to communicate technical solutions in a pedagogical way.
A high school diploma and 3+ years of similar work experience are required to be eligible. A university degree is considered a merit.
Competency or knowledge in the following is considered an advantage for this role:
Microsoft products
Active Directory
Operating systems
Security management.
Knowledge in SCCM/Intune.
Fluent in English.
This role will be fully on-site at FlexLink Headquarters office in Gothenburg Gamlestaden.
Working at FlexLink
With our dynamic and inspiring work environment at FlexLink, you have every opportunity to grow - in all aspects. You will be a member of a prosperous and innovative company with collaborative teams that will inspire you to ignite your potential and expand your horizons.
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,200 employees and a turnover of 3 Billion SEK.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialised in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
This is a permanent position, full-time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Theodor Jagler at theodor.jagler@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site. External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
