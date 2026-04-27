ICT Student/Intern to a pharmaceutical company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client, a leading pharmaceutical company, and gain practical experience in enterprise IT within a regulated environment. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a global team while developing your skills.
About the role
In this role as an ICT Student/Intern you will support the Nordic ICT organization with daily IT operations, documentation, and user support. This assignment provides a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in enterprise IT within a regulated pharmaceutical environment, all while working on site in an international culture where English is the official corporate language.
You are offered a high-potential part-time role where you gain hands-on enterprise IT experience and compliance-driven IT operations within a regulated pharmaceutical environment.
Work tasks
This role involves supporting day-to-day IT operations, user assistance, documentation, and compliance activities within a regulated pharmaceutical environment. Your primary responsibilities will be
Provide support to users with basic IT inquiries and direct issues to the appropriate ICT support teams
Prepare and validate IT checklists by following step-by-step instructions for account setup and device inventory
Update lists, documents, and folders as requested to reflect any changes
Assist with simple projects, demands, initiatives, and compliance tasks by following established guidelines
Support routine administrative and documentation activities
Coordinate with the Nordic ICT Lead to ensure tasks are completed effectively
Perform administrative tasks and SOP work.
Requirements
Currently enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or similar
Basic understanding of IT concepts (users, devices, systems, cloud services)
Comfortable working with Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, SharePoint)
Structured, reliable, proactive, and willing to learn
Working proficiency in English
It is meritorious if you have
Very good knowledge of Swedish
Personality traitsWe are looking for a self-driven and proactive student with a high sense of responsibility. You enjoy working independently and take the initiative to move tasks and processes forward. To succeed in this role, you should be detail-oriented and take great pride in the quality of your work. To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Orderly
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9AO31V". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9878792