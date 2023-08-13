ICT Ingenjör inom Telekom, Stockholm
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm
• Duration: 3 months
• Start: 2023-09-01
• Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Please send in CV in English.
Description:
You will
• Work as ICT Engineer within Telecom. Responsible for managing information technology assets.
• Management of License Models (SW).
• Ensure Asset Registration and Definition.
• Ensure Utilization.
• Act as a demand driver / project manager from pre-study to implementation.
• Identify and translate business and operation needs converted into a roadmap in collaboration with operations and the tool's development team.
• Drive and develop process and tools, including test and deployment of new functionality within our own unit and with stakeholders.
• Challenge existing processes, tools and ways of working to strive for continuous improvement.
• Daily interaction with different teams and functions.
• All the above-mentioned activities require high level of cross functional cooperation and teamwork.
Mandatory competence and experience:
• University degree in system engineering computer science and or/ business administration or any equivalent or relevant industry experience.
• Minimum 3- 5 years of experience with IT tools, preferably Asset Management tools or ERP such as SAP.
• Experience in process development and demand handling.
Preferred competence and experience:
•
Good skills to co-ordinate teams and team leading skills.
• Experience working with multi-national global organizations.
• Experience of virtual work team environments.
•
ITIL foundation certification, preferably.
Preferred personal qualities:
• Out of the box thinking.
• Analyzing.
• Patient and resilience.
• Coping with Pressures & Setbacks.
• Delivering Results & Meeting Customer expectations.
• Following Instructions & Procedures.
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
• The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called for an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm-based consultancy and competence firm with a focus on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer/consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
