ICT Architect with experience of virtual work team environments, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-05
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm
• Duration: 5 months
• Start: TBD
• Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
• Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
The client is looking for an ICT Architect to join their talented Strategy and Technology team. Among their responsibilities, they maintain the current system landscape that support the daily operations. The ICT Architect will collaborate closely with other ICT Architects, Product Managers,
Work tasks:
• Identify and translate business and operation needs converted into a roadmap in collaboration with operations, the tool's development team with the aim to achieve higher consistency, performance and efficiency.
• Drive and develop process and tools, including test and deployment of new functionality within the own unit and with stakeholders. The later with E2E approach.
• Support daily operations including analyzing HW Management E2E processes
• Daily interaction with different teams and functions.
Mandatory competence and experience:
• University degree in system engineering computer science and or/ business
administration or any equivalent or relevant industry experience
• Minimum 3- 5 years of experience with IT tools, within Asset Management
tools
• Experience in process development and demand handling in SAP and Productification (master data driven procurement )- mandatory
• Good skills to co-ordinate teams and team leading skills
• Experience of virtual work team environments
• ITIL foundation certification, preferably
Preferred personal qualities:
• Communication Skills
• Interpersonal Skills
• Risk Management Skills
• Consultative Skills
• Administration & Organizing Skills
• Change & Improvement Management skills
• Strategy execution Knowledge & Skills
• Financial Acumen & Skills
• Business Understanding
• Leadership or project management
• Out of the box thinking
• Analyzing
• Patient and resilience
• Coping with Pressures & Setbacks
• Delivering Results & Meeting Customer expectations
• Following Instructions & Procedures
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
• The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called for an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm-based consultancy and competence firm with a focus on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer/consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
