ICT Architect(740959)
Ericsson AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-27
What you will do
In this role, you will join our group of skilled and multi-functional teams. In addition, you will have the opportunity to:
Act as main technical interface for stakeholders and development teams at an architecture and design level.
Lead the work together with other architects to ensure end-to-end architectural integration.
Follow a requirement-based approach and architectural system design for the network and network security domain.
Contribute to the creation of cost-effective solutions through activities in design, planning and deployment.
Develop and use pro-active measures to maintain a stable environment and optimize when necessary.
Contribute to implementing continuous improvements by collecting users' feedback.
Be an advisor during a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) related to failed deliveries and incidents.
Apply requirements engineering's standard methodologies during system design and aligning to Ericsson's requirements engineering processes.
You will bring
Your personal qualities are important for us, and we believe you are curious, innovative and adapt quickly to change. We are looking for people with passion and experience in network operations and/or network security operations, as well as in systems engineering in any part of the Information & Communications Technology domain. Since, we believe you have several years of experience, you know how it is to work in teams, collaborate and share knowledge with other to find solutions and reach result.
In addition, we believe you have:
A university degree in a related technical field or the equivalent level of knowledge.
A deep understanding of network technologies with Juniper or equivalent: routing/ switching, firewall, BGP/MPLS and EVPN+VXLAN infrastructures, IP services.
At least CCNP or JNCIP certificates level or equal.
Demonstrated experience as a Network Architect in data Center or service provider environments required.
An understanding of requirement engineering concept.
An understanding of development practices such as Python; REST API's and JSON; Perl; GIT/Gerrit and GitLab.
An understanding of cloud technologies such as: Openstack, VMWare, Kubernetes.
Experience in lean and agile ways of working and its implementation in large organizations.
An understanding of Ericsson's global network infrastructure and experience with Service Architecture Design are considered a merit.
People leadership experience such as team leader and/or scrum master is a merit.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
You will report to: Line Manager
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Job details: ICT Architect
