Icehotel - Teamleader Iceproduction
Icehotel AB / Sågverksoperatörsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla sågverksoperatörsjobb i Kiruna
2024-03-01
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Icehotel AB i Kiruna
Ta chansen att utvecklas tillsammans med oss på Icehotel - en av Sveriges främsta sevärdheter och omnämnt år efter år som en drömdestination av människor världen över. Ett hotell byggt av snö och is från Torne Älv med konst som skapats av utvalda konstnärer som rest hit från hela världen.
Verksamheten består av både traditionella hotellrum och stugor, Icehotel 365 som är ett hotell på natten och en konsthall på dagen, samt från mitten av december till mitten av april även vårt vinterhotell byggt av snö och is.
Vi brinner för att skapa livsberikande upplevelser och vi lever med naturen i allt vi gör. Vi arrangerar naturnära aktiviteter och kulinariska matupplevelser i egen regi och i samarbete med noggrant utvalda underleverantörer som komplement till iskonsten.
Arbetsuppgifterna:
Som maskinoperatör i isproduktionen på Icehotel är du en viktig del av förädlingsprocessen som gör Torneälvens naturliga is till allt från byggmaterial till skulpturer.
Du behöver kunna utföra alla steg i flera processer t.ex. att flytta isen från lagret till sågen med gaffeltruck, beräkna snitt, såga med vår fjärrstyrda såganläggning, samt paketera och lagra färdiga produkter, eller tillverka isglas och andra isprodukter med våra maskiner.
Utöver arbetet som maskinoperatör kan det förekomma andra arbetsuppgifter i isproduktionen som t.ex. isupptagning från älven, byggprojekt eller hjälp med Cnc-fräsen.
Rätt personlighet är något vi värderar väldigt högt, så hittar vi rätt person kan vi hjälpa till med utbildningar för det andra som behövs för att göra jobbet.
I tillägg till det ordinarie arbetet i isproduktionen har du utökat ansvar:
• Kvalitetskontroll
• Begränsat underhåll av maskiner och truckar
• Inventering
• Provtagning av livsmedelsklassade produkter
• Arbetsfördelning
Med ditt utökade ansvar och färdigheter hjälper du såväl ditt team som produktionschefen att utföra deras uppgifter.
Vi ser gärna att du har:
• Arbetstillstånd
• Utbildning eller färdigheter som har gett dig bra förståelse hur maskiner fungerar
• Erfarenhet av ledarskap
• Truckkort B1/C1
• Erfarenhet av industriell tillverkning
• Bra kommunikationsförmågan i svenska och engelska
• Traverskort
Vad kan vi erbjuda dig?
• Ett traditionellt industriarbete som teamleader i en otraditionell miljö.
Personalförmåner
Som medlemshotell i Strawberry (tidigare Nordic Choice hotels) har våra anställda personalpris både på Icehotel och på samtliga Strawberry hotell i Norden. Du har möjlighet att prova på några av våra spännande aktiviteter med Adventure Team, tex snöskotersafari under norrsken. I övrigt har vi många fina erbjudanden då vi värnar om våra medarbetare.Publiceringsdatum2024-03-01Tillträde
Varmt välkommen med din ansökan!
English/
Take the chance to develop yourself together with us at Icehotel - one of Swedens foremost attractions and named year after year as a dream destination for people all around the world. A hotel built of snow and ice from the Torne river with art by chosen artists that travel here from the whole world.
Our business consists of both traditional hotel rooms and cabins, Icehotel 365 which is a hotel by night and an art gallery by day, and our winter hotel made of snow and ice, open between december and mid april.
Our passion is to create life enriching experiences and we live with the nature in all we do. We arrange activities in nature and culinaric experiences on our own and together with carefully selected subcontractors to complement the ice art.
Work tasks:
As machine operator in the ice production of Icehotel you are an important part of the processing that transforms Torne rivers natural ice into everything from building material to sculptures.
You have to be able to perform all steps in different processes, for example moving ice from the storage to the saw, using a forklift, calculate the cuts, saw the ice with our remote controlled sawstation, package and store completed products, as well as produce iceglasses and other ice products on our machines.
On top of these tasks other assignments can occur, like, for example, helping with the ice harvest, building projects or the CNC-mill.
A fitting personality is something we value highly, so if we find the right person we can help with educations and everything else needed to do the job.
Together with the usual work in the Iceproduction you have extended responsibilities:
• Quality control
• Limited maintenance of machines and trucks
• Inventory
• Sampling of food-grade products
• Distribution of labour
With your extended responsibility and skills you help your team, as well as the production manager performing their tasks.
We like to see that you have
• Working permit
• Education or skills that give you a good understanding of how machines work
• Leadership experience
• Licences for forklifts (B1) and/or wheelloader (C1)
• Experience in industrial production
• Good language skills in Swedish or English
• Traveling crane license
What can we offer you?
A traditional industry job as a teamleader in an untraditional environment
Benefits
As partner hotel in Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) our employees enjoy staff prices in both the Icehotel as well as all Strawberry hotels in the north. You have the possibility to try our exciting activities with our Adventure Team, for example snowscootersarafi under northern lights. On top of that we have many different offers that go out to our staff regularly.
Availability
Immediately or according to agreement.
A warm welcome to you with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icehotel AB
(org.nr 556234-7426) Arbetsplats
Icehotel Kontakt
Patrik Klein patrik@icehotel.com 0706680193 Jobbnummer
8510169