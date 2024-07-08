Icai Certified Charted Accountant
Experience: 20+ Years
Certification: Chartered Accountant (CA) - India
About Us:
We are a leading financial consulting firm dedicated to providing expert financial advice and services to our diverse clientele. We are seeking a highly experienced and certified Chartered Accountant to join our team as a Certified Financial Consultant. The ideal candidate will bring over two decades of experience in the financial sector and possess a deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape.
Key Responsibilities:
Financial Advisory Services:
Provide strategic financial advice to clients on a range of financial matters including investments, tax planning, and wealth management.
Develop tailored financial plans that meet clients' specific needs and objectives.
Risk Management:
Identify potential financial risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.
Conduct regular reviews of clients' financial status to ensure alignment with their goals.
Taxation:
Offer expert advice on tax planning and compliance.
Ensure clients are up-to-date with the latest tax regulations and laws.
Auditing:
Conduct thorough audits of clients' financial statements.
Ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.
Financial Reporting:
Prepare and review financial reports for accuracy and compliance.
Provide insights and recommendations based on financial data analysis.
Client Management:
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients.
Act as the primary point of contact for all financial-related queries and issues.
Training and Mentoring:
Mentor junior staff and provide training on best practices in financial management.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and share knowledge with the team.
Qualifications and Skills:
Chartered Accountant (CA) certification from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India).
20+ years of experience in financial consulting, auditing, taxation, and risk management.
Proven track record of delivering high-quality financial advisory services.
In-depth knowledge of Indian financial regulations, tax laws, and compliance requirements.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to manage multiple clients and projects simultaneously.
