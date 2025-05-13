Ibruktagandebesiktningsman - 462645
2025-05-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Test Leader in Stockholm/Hässleholm/Göteborg that we're looking for?
Your future role:
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Ali-Akbar Rouholamin (Engineering Domain/Metier Department Head), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates within a team on the rise!
As a Test Leader you will be responsible to plan, lead and execute test activities in alignment with applicable Test & Commissioning procedures - you'll make sure everything adheres to requirements, and much more. Applying this to new cutting-edge signalling systems, coupled with travel to different sites in Sweden and abroad whilst collaborating with internal and external stakeholders - this is a role with a great deal of variation and excitement!
Furthermore, in addition to this primary scope the Test Leader will also be expected to plan and perform other site works depending on the needs of the project.
We'll look to you for:
Preparation of test and commissioning related documentation, such as test instructions, protocols/records and make sure they are reviewed, accessible and archived according to project routines and directives.
Prepare time schedules in cooperation with the Work Package Owner, Installation Leader and Commissioning Manager.
Execute test and commissioning activities and sign drawings/records/reports during and after performed tests.
Ensure that requests for dispositions, closed track and other protective measures are carried out when needed.
Make sure that involved personnel have the correct qualifications and authorizations to perform their respective tasks.
Make sure that work is carried out with respect to personal safety.
Make sure that all commissioning activities are executed and documented.
All about you:
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Documented experience as a Test Leader (Ibruktagandebesiktningsman - Signal) in Swedish railway signalling projects with certificates issued by the Swedish Railway Authority (minimum I ,Y Interlocking 95).
Previous experience and certifications (I, Y, F) of Interlocking 85 is an advantage but not a requirement.
Ability to travel mainly in Sweden, but also abroad. This is an absolute necessity in this position.
Grit, rigor, initiative-taking, and a problem-solving orientation.
Driven, with a solid technical interest and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
A high level of computer literacy and proficiency in usage of Office suite of tools.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
B driver's license.
As the duties are of importance for railway safety, an approved medical health examination is required before any employment can begin.
Things you'll enjoy:
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with the latest signalling control systems available on the market, as well as those in the research and development phase.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across multiple functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
