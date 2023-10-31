IBMi Engineer to Swedish Bank!
2023-10-31
Do you have experience working with IBMi operating systems or Mainframe and are intrigued by the possibility to get practical experience from one of Sweden's largest banks? Here you will get the chance to work with new technology and be a part of an exiting digital transformation! Apply today as we work with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is looking for a consultant to support one of Sweden's largest banks located in Arenastaden. In the role as an engineer on the IBMi platform team, your assignments will be varying, challenging, and inspiring. You would be part of a competent team of seven people, working with maintenance, support and development of the platform. They have agile and modern ways of working and they use Jira in their daily work. In the role you will also be to be acting as the team's scrum master. This includes being responsible for the daily meetings and together with the team go over the daily tasks.
The IBMi team is responsible for overall operations of IBM Power systems. Participating in projects and continuously developing a modern platform to ensure that the banks customers stay competitive and succeed in the market. The team works with infrastructure, security, log handling, automation, alarms and monitoring etc.
You are offered
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Working with maintenance, support and development of the platform
• Participating in different projects
• Administration and documentation
• Manage incidents and requests from their ticket system Jira
• Act as Scrum Master in the team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe that you are self-driven, curious and that you have a strive and ambition to always deepen and broaden your technical skills. We think that you are a structured team-player with strong communication skills that enjoys documentation and writing process descriptions. You must be willing to actively drive change and continues improvement. With those skills we think that you'll be able to pick up on the IBMi technical knowledge on the job.
As an engineer in this team, you should have the following qualities:
• Previous experience/knowledge in Mainframe either from studies or from previous work experience
• Knowledge and experience of IBMi or similar technology and/or a willingness to learn
• Ability to analyze, design, develop, test, document and maintain services delivered by the team
• Good communication skills in English and Swedish both written and verbal
• Be someone who sees this as a long-term position with a desire to develop within the company
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous Scrum master or team leader experience
• Experience in programming
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organised and structured
• Networker with strong communication skills
• Resultoriented and ambitious
• Problem-solving skills and ability to take ownership
Other information:
• If you proceed in the process an extract from the criminal record is required as well as a credit check
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
