Ibdp Coordinator
2025-07-03
Do you dream of doing something meaningful that makes a difference?
Welcome to Älmhult kommun - where the opportunities to make a difference in people's everyday life are great! We need committed employees who want to be involved in shaping our municipality going forward. In Älmhult you combine the advantages and charm of the smaller town with a unique international atmosphere. Here it is easy to live and stay and you are close to everything. Good communications also make it easy and convenient to commute.
WORK TASKS
Working as Coordinator in our Diploma Programme includes among other things development of the program in collaboration with IBO, teachers and school leaders, organizing for and managing the official exams, administrative work related to students.
QUALIFICATIONS
Experience as DP Coordinator, skills in working with Managebac school system.
A well-developed ability to collaborate, plan and organize.
Good people skills and ability to get along with both staff and students.
For teaching, well documented knowledge in your subject area as well as pedagogy. A Swedish teacher certificate is prefered.
OTHER
Before employment, a criminal record extract is required. Please apply for an extract in advance if you are called for an interview.
You can read more about what it is like to work at Älmhult Municipality here: https://www.almhult.se/jobba-hos-oss
