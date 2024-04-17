Iam Specialist To Scania
Nexer Recruit AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
YOU WILLAs IAM Specialist you will be part of our IAM Governance team that support and lead business development and enable growth objectives while strengthening the business core to develop and maintain a competitive advantage. We support the company in navigating the competitive landscape and in developing new ways of creating value for the business. We are a team of experienced colleagues within IAM and support each other and take pride in great teamwork. We report to Head of Section and we are a part of extended management when it comes to strategic tasks. You will be at the center of many of our activities for making transition happen within the IAM field and focus on operational as well as analytical needs. You will work with varied tasks, for example:
Drive, optimize and improve the work and performance of processes and ways of working through participation in business planning and demand analysis.
Work with policies, standards and legal requirements within IAM and security field, e.g. ISO27001/27002.
Lead process redesign, identify the implications of business process changes and be a crucial part of our IAM rollout activities.
Interact with both technicians and business users to make sure both perspectives are considered.
Be involved in both decision boards and projects
Provide user training within IAM policies, processes, and best practices.
YOU AREYou have deep knowledge of IAM Governance. You can translate technical discussions into business language and vice versa. You thrive in a global, complex and everchanging environment - where you build trust and drive change through continuous dialogue. Good communication skills in both English and Swedish is preferred.
As a person you are passionate, driven and bring a positive and prestige less attitude in a team. You are flexible and like to have several ongoing activities at the same time. To learn new knowledge comes naturally to you and you have the ability to engage your colleagues in this.
WE OFFERWe offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. We also offer you great career opportunities within Scania and TRATON Group.
In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express. We can also mention that we have opened an office hub at Stockholm Sergel where you can work from whenever you like if you are in Stockholm.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 703 018 279 or Sara Johansson at sara.johansson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 761 414 138 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SCANIAScania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is a part on TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Jenny Nilsson jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com +46703018279 Jobbnummer
8619683