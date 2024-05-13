IAM Solution Architect
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As an IAM Architect, you'll have the position in designing and implementing identity and access management solutions within the organization. Your collaborative efforts with diverse teams will ensure that business requirements and regulatory standards are met through effective IAM strategies. Beyond just designing solutions, your role extends to assessing the current infrastructure, crafting IAM frameworks, and seamlessly integrating solutions across systems. Your expertise will be crucial in selecting the right technologies, establishing standards, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Ultimately, your contributions will be pivotal in fortifying data security and facilitating the organization's business objectives through robust IAM practices.
Responsibilities:
Design and implement IAM solutions leveraging HRM tools, IDM tools, and IGA tools, ensuring seamless integration with business systems.
Architect global directory solutions, including Active Directory, Entra ID, and federation solutions such as Entra ID, ADFS, and PKI.
Optimize and manage PAM solutions to enhance security and access control.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and develop IAM strategies aligned with business objectives.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to cross-functional teams on IAM best practices and technologies.
Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies in IAM, continuously enhancing your knowledge and expertise.
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements:
Proven experience in architecting and implementing IAM solutions, with a strong understanding of HRM tools, IDM tools, and IGA tools.
Expertise in global directory solutions, including Active Directory, Entra ID, federation solutions, and PKI.
Familiarity with PAM solutions and best practices for access management and security.
Optional requirements:
Experience with Saviynt as an IGA tool and BeyondTrust PasswordSafe knowledge.
Certifications in IT frameworks and IAM technologies, such as CISSP, CISM, or vendor-specific certifications.
Knowledge of security controls and compliance standards, including ISO standards.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8674434