I-Talent 2025 - Developer

For the ninth time, Scania is launching its popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for newly graduated IT students with a passion for innovation and sustainability. You'll gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, access to training, and the opportunity to collaborate with teams across IT, sales, marketing, and research and development (R&D). The program not only strengthens technical skills but also develops soft skills within a supportive network - all to prepare participants to contribute to Scania's goal: driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system. If you're graduating in spring 2025 or have a maximum of two years of work experience in IT, this program is for you!
Fullstack Developer - Product individuals and product adaptation (IRBI).
As a fullstack developer in IRBI you will, in close collaboration with colleagues from R&D, work with systems that are vital to Scania's business. You'll help build the platforms that make global software updates possible across all Scania products, and develop tools that support the entire product lifecycle - from production all the way through to aftermarket.
You will be part of a team that values continuous improvement and encourages new ideas. You will also gain hands-on experience with cloud-based solutions, working across both frontend and backend applications that deliver real business value. The tech stack is based on technologies such as Python, TypeScript, AngularJS, and AWS.
To be a good fit for the team, it is essential that you are curious, take initiative, and enjoy solving problems in a smart and structured way.
This role description is one of many within the I-talent program, here you will find more roles within the program and more information: Scania I-Talent: Sustainable tech careers
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the role and Scania as a company. Therefore, make sure to clearly explain your motivation in your application.
We are looking for dedicated problem-solvers who enjoy coming up with new ideas for how things can be improved. You should also have strong collaboration skills and take responsibility for your own learning. Although you will be part of a team, you are expected to be able to work independently on various projects. If this sounds like you, there are endless opportunities for growth at Scania - for example, former I-Talents now hold both leadership and specialist roles!
Formal requirements:
• Relevant post-secondary education
• Some experience in fullstack development using Java, TypeScript, and AWS
• Ability to work with a lifecycle perspective on development and a holistic approach to problem-solving
• Strong collaboration skills and experience working in cross-functional teams
• Graduating in spring 2025 or with up to a maximum of 2 years of work experience when the program starts in September 2025
• Ability to start in September 2025 and work primarily from Södertälje
• Excellent knowledge of both Swedish and English, as you will communicate daily in both languages, both spoken and written
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
