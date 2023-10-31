I ndependent system developer for Concentrix + Webhelp in Piteå!
2023-10-31
Are you interested in working with global clients in a great team?
Then take the chance to apply for this interesting and developing role with us!
Concentrix + Webhelp are expanding and we are currently looking for another system developer for our office in Piteå!
Together with 15 colleagues you will work with the development of our customer service systems mainly based on .NET and MS-SQL. You work with great freedom to design your own solutions and propose ideas. As an employee, you have great opportunities to develop, above all through interesting and challenging projects!
We work very closely with our customers, so we are looking for someone who has customer focus, good communication skills and like to solve customers' problems. If you have the experience in leading smaller projects, it is advantageous but not a requirement.
We also welcome applicants who are recent graduates.
Our technical environment is: Windows server, MS SQL, C#.Net, ASP, ASP.Net, NICE CXone , VoIP, Azure, AWS, O365
You will have international contacts daily as we have customers and suppliers in Europe, Asia, and America, so in addition to Swedish, good knowledge of English, both verbally and in writing, is a requirement.
The person we are looking for:
• Has university education in IT or relevant experience that we consider equivalent.
• Can communicate freely in Swedish and English, in speech and writing.
• Have good knowledge of .NET, CSS, JavaScript, C#, and MS SQL, but also welcome applicants with other developer backgrounds.
• Good general computer skills in e.g., Windows Server, Office tools, network, etc.
Desirable characteristics:
• You are quality-oriented, responsible, and orderly.
• You learn easily, are proactive and have good problem-solving skills.
• You have a solid interest in technology and are willing to develop.
• You can communicate easily and have experience working in project form.
The following technical knowledge is not a requirement but highly meritorious:
• Experience working with statistics and reporting solutions.
• Experience working with cloud services and Rest API
• Other Programming skills, App development and deeper SQL knowledge for DB optimization and design.
• Experience and knowledge of IP telephony and/or telephony / Contact Center platforms.
• Experience in graphic design and user interface design
• Experience working with AI and Bot solutions.
Does this sound interesting for you? Submit you application and describe your skills and experience in the above areas. Please describe in the application the work that you have carried out professionally or privately that demonstrates your competence in various areas.
SALARY BENIFITS: Health care allowance and massage allowance
START: On agreement
LOCATION: Piteå, Norrbotten county, We apply a hybrid between work from the office and from home, however there is the possibility of 100% work from another location.
EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Full-time, permanent with a 6-month probation period
APPLICATION DEADLINE: 2023.12.20
We conduct selection and processing of candidates continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you have questions, contact Ulrica Lundberg, Ulrica.Lundberg@webhelp.com
(COO Concentrix+Webhelp IT Services AB) +46 703533809
We are proudly one team, one company. We are committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
