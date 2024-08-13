I&C Design Engineer to growing energy company!
Do you have experience as an I&C Design Engineer or in a similar role and are looking for a new challenge in your career? If so, you might be the one we are looking for! Our client, a growing energy company, is now in need of an I&C Design Engineer who will play a pivotal role in the design and engineering of Instrumentation and Control systems for their facilities. Apply for this position today, as the assignment starts as soon as possible!
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. Today they have Europe's largest battery factory located here in Sweden.
You are offered
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to take the next step in your career within constructing at a fast growing and international company. You are offered to extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
• Bachelors or Master's in Instrumentation & Control, Electrical or Electronic engineering specialising in instrumentation and control
• Chartered Engineer (CEng) or another professional accreditation is preferred but not required
• Minimum of 10 years' experience in a similar industry
• General computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and proficiency in computer aided design (CAD) and piping design software
• Strong knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards such as EN, PED, ASME, ANSI, and API
• Native fluency in English is preferred but full technical proficiency is required
• Experience of working in a multidiscipline environment
• Experience on brownfield and greenfield projects
• Experience of following design projects through to construction phase
• Experience with, and motivated to, setting up work methods and procedures, work with process evaluation and documentation
• Excellent communication and leadership skills to collaborate with cross functional teams and external partners
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Change oriented
• Intellectually curious
