Hypercare Project Specialist
2022-12-20
We are transforming IKEA Customer Support. We're looking for a talented project specialist who loves to create smooth projects by supporting
where it's necessary. You are passionate about creating clarity via inspirational communication and getting energy out of supporting different
project initiatives to produce excellent results. Leading change and supporting change management is something that makes you tick.
If you like to solve complex challenges that require previous knowledge from CSC/RCMP, Customer Operations and/or Transformations and Change, we would be happy to get to know you!
For this role, we are looking for someone with a very strong self-drive and motivation to perform, learn and improve. You need to develop,
challenge, and inspire stakeholders. We believe you can work in an uncertain environment and know how to lead stakeholders and yourself in the unknown to be an excellent fit for this role.
Job description
You think it's fun to work with change management, communicate effectively, and enjoy creating a structure in the complex surrounding.
You love to create beautiful and engaging content in many different formats, have an eye for detail, and can contribute with your communication and influencing skills.
You enjoy working with a team and creating success via a common goal. Together is our way!
To thrive in this role you will need to have:
• Project management experience as a leader or support
• Good knowledge of Office 365, with love for creating beautiful and engaging presentations
• Knowledge of project administration
• Knowledge of change management
• Fluent written and spoken skills in English
• Understanding of change implementation in a multicultural work environment and ability to deliver results through working with people
• Ability to solve and create resolutions through supporting complex challenges and deviations
As always, we are looking for someone who can identify themselves with the IKEA culture and values.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will report to the CST Hypercare Leader. You will work with the Country CST PMs, supporting them with embedded change management. You will support the CST with a smooth transformation closure by enabling excellent handover and project documentation.
We also believe that you are:
• A good coordinator able to handle many interfaces and tasks
• A relationship builder with the ability to collaborate and co-create with people in different units and cultures
• Analytical and structured
• Comfortable with prioritizing, making decisions, and delegating
• A talented content creator of both presentations and more complex written texts
Daily activities will be to:
• Drive project activities as defined in the project scope
• Deliver all activities to the required quality within the defined time and apply relevant functional competence
• Secure the Implementation of best practices, drawing on good examples both from within IKEA and from the latest developments externally
• Identify risks, proposing effective solutions for mitigation
