Hydroscand is looking for a driven Digital HR Specialist
2023-01-27
Do you wanna be a part of an interesting journey with Hydroscand where you will get to work with both HR and digitalization? In this role, you will get the opportunity and support to grow both in knowledge and in your career. With Hydroscand, you get commited colleagues who live up to their values: Customer focus, Innovative, Entrepreneurial and trustworthy.
This role is a direct recruitment to our client Hydroscand, starting as soon as possible.
About Hydroscand:
Hydroscand has assembled and distributed hoses and cable components for over 50 years and continues to be a decentralized customer-oriented organisation. Hydroscand is represented in over 20 countries.
Hydroscand is the market leader in its industry in Europe. Their basic idea continues: to be where the customer is. In September 2022, Hydroscand was also certified as a Great Place to Work - which they are very proud of.
About the role:
The purpose of the Digital HR Specialist is to support the digital HR needs of Hydroscand, the role will be a key player for ensuring continous support of Hydroscands HR systems and furthermore develop and maintain HR processes and systems. The role is a mix of future development, HR maintenance & support. The role will participate in relevant projects and manage own inititives and/or projects as applicable.
To stay on top of current trends and skills, you will regurlarly participate in training, seminars, events and more provided internally, by vendors or other external parties. We want you to help us to shape the future of Digital HR at Hydroscand.
The role will ensure that end-user training is provided and taking into account new functionality and ensure that our managers and employees have sufficient information and training.
Depending on your profile and interest, the focus of the role will be developed over time.
Key responsibilities will be:
* Take an active role in our maintenance and support of our HR systems, such as Catalystone, Learning bank and Teamtailor and facilitate the progress with the other stakeholders.
* Work with relevant parties to ensure functional support provided in a timely and qualitative manner and support the implementation of a social platform.
* Act as a second line/expert support when needed.
* A key component of the job is to work with future development and process improvement.
* Ongoing communication with country HR and other stakeholders is key to suceed in this position.
Who are we looking for?
This is a new position in Hydroscand Group, this requires a person that 's ambitious, creative, initiative and is quick to follow up new processes, but also appreciate the HR administrational tasks.
* A bachelor 's degree in: HR or Business Administration, Engineering or Systems Management/Informatics or Human Capital management system with maintenance experience, preferably Catalyst one or similar systems.
* Hands-on experience from other HR software systems for recruitment, learning and/or Employee Surveys.
* 2-5 years Professional experience
* Be comfortable to travel occasionally
Language skills:
* Fluency in English and Swedish
* Proficiency in one or more Nordic languages is a merit
Start date?: As soon as possible, in respect of eventual notice period
Where?: On-site, Stockholm
Sounds interesting?
