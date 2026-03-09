Hydrographic Data Processor - Summer Position
We are now looking for Hydrographic Data Processor Summer Assistants to join the Hydro department working from our office in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Are you currently studying Marine Science, Geoscience, Engineering or a related technical field? Do you want hands-on experience in real offshore survey projects while continuing your education?
Are you curious, driven and ready to spend your summer developing real industry skills together with us? Send in your application now!
About us
After an incredible ten-year journey as Clinton Marine Survey, we are proud to announce that now we are Njord Survey! So, while our name has changed, everything that makes us stays the same - our dedication, our expertise and our drive to make a difference.
Njord Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction for renewable energy and more.
Njord Survey is currently in an exciting phase of growth, and we recently reached 110 dedicated employees offering customized solutions for project specific requirements and client needs. We offer opportunities for personal development in a dynamic environment - including for students taking their first steps into the industry.
Scope of work
At Njord Survey you will start your journey through a Buddy program where you will learn from experienced colleagues in the department. As a Summer Hydrographic Data Processor, you will gain practical experience in processing Multibeam Echo Sounder (MBES) data and learn how professional hydrographic workflows operate in real projects.
This role is designed as a learning opportunity where you will build valuable skills for your future career in marine surveying and geospatial data processing.
You will be working with MBES data in both 3D and 2D environments.
The role entails, but is not limited to:
Assist in processing hydrographic survey data in accordance with project requirements
Support Quality Control (QC) checks and correction of MBES data
Help validate bathymetric and navigational equipment data
Contribute to precise bathymetric data processing
Support preparation of reports and documentation
Collaborate with team members across departments to follow project progress
All data processing at Njord Survey is office-based - no offshore work is included in this position.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for students who are curious about the marine survey industry and eager to gain practical work experience alongside their studies.
You are a fast learner with a collaborative mindset and an interest in technology, geospatial data and marine environments. You enjoy working both independently and in a team and feel comfortable navigating computer-based work environments.
This role is ideal for someone looking for meaningful summer employment that strengthens both technical skills and professional experience.
Requirements
Ongoing bachelor's or master's degree in Marine Science, Geoscience, Engineering or related scientific/technical field
Comfortable working with computers and digital tools
Professional proficiency in English, spoken and written
EU citizenship or a valid EU work permit
Merits (not mandatory)
Courses in hydrography or marine geospatial data
Experience working with GIS/QGIS
Experience with data processing or technical software
Interest in offshore, marine technology or renewable energy
Swedish on a professional level is preferable but not a requirement
Location
Our office at Frihamnen 16B, Gothenburg, Sweden
Employment period
Fixed-term summer position, May-September 2026 (period can be discussed based on your availability). Full-time preferred (40 hours/week), part-time may be discussed
What's it like to work as a student with us?
At Njord Survey you become part of an experienced team who enjoy working together and building on each other's ideas. As a summer employee, you are included in the team just like everyone else - contributing to real projects and gaining mentorship along the way.
Our offers to you
Hands-on experience in real offshore survey projects
Industry-relevant skills for your future career
Supportive Buddy program and close mentorship
Flexible working hours
A welcoming and social work environment
Our recruitment process
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First, a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Njord Survey and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager.
The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page here.
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until 1 April 2026. Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward to reading your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7352974-1881506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Njord Survey AB
(org.nr 556949-8263), https://njordsurvey.teamtailor.com
Frihamnen 16B (visa karta
)
417 70 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Njord Survey Jobbnummer
9785192