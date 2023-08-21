Hydraulic & Mechanical Engineer
2023-08-21
Who are we?
CE Engineering Solutions is a dynamic technical solution-driven company, that develops and manufactures special applications mainly for customers in the constructive equipment and the mining-industry. We work in close cooperation together with our customers and creating new innovative solutions, which increases the productivity and expands the application possibilities based on the customer's specific requirements and requests. The ambition is to become Europe's leading supplier of special machines in those segments. CEES operate in Malmö with about 55 committed co-workers. The company is independent but fully owned by Volvo Construction Equipment which is a part of Volvo Group.
We, your new colleagues, are a dedicated group of engineers within the R&D department providing technical and functional solutions for our products, customers and special projects. We are networking and collaborating with our own production&purchasing unit, sub suppliers, sales team and customers in order to accomplish the absolute best results together.
We work within new technologies, like e-mobility, which will challenge us to find and integrate new systems and components, either by ourselves or in close cooperation with other colleagues, external partners and companies within Volvo CE.
We are now looking for a new Hydraulic and Mechanical Engineer.
What do we offer?
We offer you a dynamic and agile environment, carrying very interesting and varying tasks with excellent possibilities to personal challenges and development. As our new Hydraulic & Mechanical Engineer, you will work with either internal or customer requirements, specifications and functional descriptions for components and systems, new development as well as product maintenance on mechanical/hydraulic systems for construction equipment vehicles and in our other engineering projects. You will do concepts, system calculations and principal solutions on early stages working on new customer requests then proceeding with designing and documenting your solutions in close cross functional cooperation with your electrical and mechanical engineering colleagues and creating schematics, drawings and BOM's for upcoming Purchasing and Production phases. Later, you follow up your solutions in production and finishing up with functional tests and verification. You will carry your solutions from concepts to finished and customer delivered products which creates excellent possibilities to expanding your role into new directions.
As a special solution provider we have a lot of various challenges and job tasks to offer and for this role you will have a huge part in our on- and forth-going journey contributing to our projects with your engineering knowledge and effort. You will work in close cooperation with a lot of skilled professionals internally and externally within Volvo CE and sub suppliers to help us bring the best solutions into the market.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we think you are a curious person that works in a structured and accurate way. You have a systematic approach and the ability to estimate time efforts, continuously follow up and to communicate in a direct "easy to understand" manner to your internal and external colleagues. You have a proven engineering background and an eager to develop further and a passion in the field of hydraulics.
We think that you in a near future will evolve into a great expert of our hydraulic solutions both internally throughout the company and externally towards customers by being able to communicate work status, skills and challenges.
Our stakeholders are both national and international, which means Swedish as well as English will be used on a daily basis.
We also believe you have:
At least a BS degree towards Hydraulic and Mechanical Engineering or gained similar knowledge in other ways.
At least 2 years' experience from designing hydraulics / hydraulic system for heavy mobile machinery.
Experience working with mechanical design in combination with hydraulic systems.
Use to work in close cooperation with Electrical Engineers designing control systems.
Good knowledge about hydraulic components and their functionality in hydraulic systems.
Practical experience from hydraulic installation and / or test work is very beneficial.
Knowledge in Inventor & Autocad or similar system is an advantage.
A strong interest to develop further combined with a deep curiosity in the field of hydraulic design.
Curious and want to know more? Give us a call!
Patrik Carlgren, Manager R&D, CE Engineering Solutions AB, phone +46 (0)761 45 76 84
