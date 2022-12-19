Hydraulic Engineer
2022-12-19
At Kongsberg, we believe that we can achieve world class solutions through dedicated people and continuous improvement of or our technology. We have a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products that help reduce emissions and damage to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity and together we can create a work environment that brings the best out of everyone. We are very positive that you want to contribute to our development, and that you want to develop within Kongsberg.
Are you ready for an exciting challenge within the marine business? Are you a junior or experienced engineer who wants to use your skills and interest in technology, customer support, problem solving and implementation of new solutions?
An exciting opportunity has now arisen when the Global Customer Support division at Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn are looking for a Hydraulic Engineer to our team of technical support engineers. We are looking for a motivated individual who want to join us and become core members in our team of experts. You will be surrounded by competent colleagues that are focused on supporting our customers with problem solving and new technical solutions.
Key accountabilities
As Hydraulic Engineer your main responsibility is to work with technical support focused on Hydraulic for our products. You will support customers and service engineers with equipment installed that are recently delivered or delivered up to decades ago. You will also coordinate and collaborate with people working in different functions within Kongsberg Maritime for example new projects, aftermarket projects, upgrading and training.
What we can offer
A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. As an employee in Kongsberg, you will be part of a global company that delivers world class marine products and work in close collaboration in a highly competent organization. You will have responsibility and work independently, but also in close collaboration with both internal and external parties. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
To best fulfil our needs and make this a perfect fit, we think that you have a bachelor or master's degree in a relevant field of engineering. Experience in hydraulics is preferable but for the right individual with willingness to learn we can provide training and support to increase the competence level. Due to the nature of an international customer and supplier base, high level of English, both written and oral, is important. Communication skills in other languages is considered an advantage.
We appreciate your ability to act on own initiative and make things happen in a systematical way, together with the ability to analyze. Your ability to set plans, define priorities and coordinate your work to completion is under your responsibility. For us collaboration is key to succeed, therefore you should co-operate well with others, communicate, share knowledge and support your colleagues in the pursuit of team goals.
Location: Kristinehamn, Sweden
Last day to apply: 2023-01-16
For this position we work with personality tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 280 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service and assembly of market leading solutions.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
At Kongsberg, we believe in tackling challenging problems and delivering extreme performance for extreme conditions. We do that through excellent products and services developed for delivering the greatest benefits to our customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-16
