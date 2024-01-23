HW Simulation Category Owner(741676)
2024-01-23
You will
Join our R&D transformation and form this new HW simulation team with focus on long term vision, were HW simulation is a key enabler.
Build hardware simulation competence within the team.
Together with the hardware simulation product owner be the interface to our tool suppliers.
Drive and manage the interaction with business stakeholder on a regular basis.
Make sure that our HW simulation environment setup meet business needs and requirements (e.g. tools, and hardware configuration.)
Understand HW simulation impediments and drive opportunities for improvement.
Join the HW simulation support setup.
Provide input to required guideline, instructions, training, and tutorials.
You will bring
M.Sc or Bachelor degree in relevant area or equivalent experience.
Deep knowledge and understanding of hardware simulation and related simulation tools vendors and portfolio.
Familiar with hardware development processes relevant areas.
An eager to drive an ongoing discussion about the status of our HW simulation environment, so it will be efficient and evolved in the right direction.
High degree of flexibility and eagerness to take on challenges with a can-do attitude.
Readiness for innovation and willingness to challenge the current ways of working.
Good cultural and security awareness and good business understanding.
Solid skills in negotiations, communication, and mentoring, as well as willingness, listening skills and ability to motivate and encourage people.
Proficiency in English, oral as well as written.
Application
Position can be based in Kista or Lindholmen, Sweden.
