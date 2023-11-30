HW engineer for Electrical distribution components at Electromobility
2023-11-30
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the roles
We are currently looking for several people, senior and more junior to help strengthen the team. You will be part of a great team working with electrical components ingoing in other components such as fuses, contactors, sensors, and resistors. Working with these components is a true cross-functional collaboration between component owners using the platform components, system requirements and always having the product and our customers in mind. You will have the opportunity to work with the very latest in technology and drive the changes that are needed for us to excel in products, way of working and technical skills. In short, you will be an important part of the puzzle in developing the Electromobility of tomorrow.
As HW engineer for Electrical distribution components you will additionally:
Work with requirements and take all stakeholders into account together with the team
Collaborate with suppliers
Communicate and collaborate with peers both within and outside the organization
Requirements:
MSc degree in Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronics, Physics, Mechanics or similar
At least two years of experience in product development, contactors, sensors and resistors
At least two years of experience from working with Electrical and Electronics HW in High Voltage system
Experience of working & collaborating with suppliers
Experience of automotive
Fluent in both written and verbal English
We are looking for you...
• who are a forward-thinking team player with a strong will to develop technology at the forefront. Your ability to listen in, find ways to collaborate, build trust, and adapt to the future are what defines you. With your knowledge of product development of components in high voltage systems, you are confident in your relation to suppliers, team members and stakeholders.
So, you want to apply? Apply via this link!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Josefin Ratcovich, Group Manager ED Components - ED&C | Power Conversionjosefin.ratcovich@volvo.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
