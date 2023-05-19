HW Electrical & Electronics Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
What will you do?
Your main responsibility is the requirement and product documentations and also to secure the verification. Your focus will lay on the functions and attributes that rely on the design and integration of component. You will have a very close cooperation with GCR, CAD engineers, Function owners, System engineers and Test engineers. But also, the constant integration with other Volvo Technology areas, as well as several suppliers. You will be involved in both internal as external technical decisions and recommendations to secure project deliveries, making sure that deadline are met with the right quality. You even are responsible to secure TR releases within Volvo internal system and update the documents when it is required.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop Electrical HW with the customer in focus in an ever-changing environment. You have a broad knowledge and experience of developing either control systems HW, electronics design or power electronics and are used to express yourself within required specifications. You feel comfortable owning and take responsibility for your components and do so with a great attitude. We therefore believe that you have:
Master of Science in Mechatronics or Electrical engineering or equivalent
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Good understanding of delivery towards Timeline while the product quality secured
Able of handling customer Quality issues and maintenance aspects
Knowledge of Agile
Why Volvo Group?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
So, you want to apply?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and result-oriented mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Javaheri Maryam, Group Manager Traction Voltage Monitoring & Electric Vehicle Supply- maryam.javaheri@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7797972