Hvdc C&c Technology Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-02-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
HVDC Construction & Commissioning is now looking for a Tecnology Specialist to join the team in Sweden. In this role, you will be tasked with assuring tender/project data handling, storage, and visualization. Your job responsibilities will evolve around data analyses as well as creating and developing databases and technical solutions to analyze, store and visualize Construction & Commissioning data, ensuring a proper flow from tendering to execution.
This global role offers you an opportunity to be part of an international team with colleagues and stakeholders spread globally. The team consists of 13 members based in different countries over Europe and Americas. Therefore, we hope that you are a person that enjoys cultural exchanges. We also believe that you bring a large interest in technology and IT, especially data analysis, and are ready to take on a new exciting challenge!
Your Responsibilities
Create user-friendly source data forms, maintain a database structure, and visualize it using business intelligence tools.
Lead Business Intelligence projects, proposing solutions and tools.
Using GUI tools, create user interface data source forms to feed those visualizations, which eventually compose the report or dashboard utilized by HVDC construction and commissioning employees.
Build data models and other data solutions to help teams work more efficient.
Automate data reporting using tools along with other functions and departments.
Build a source data interface and populate it.
Automate manual tasks and find technical solutions.
Work closely to individual departments, taking requirements, and finding BI solutions for complex tasks.
Your Background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in technical discipline, such as computer science or engineering, or a related field combined with some working experience.
Experience with Microsoft Power BI and strong knowledge of DAX, Power Query, and DAX Studio.
Previous experience with creation of user-friendly source data form (GUI interface).
Understanding of Microsoft SQL queries for analytical applications and experience of at least one scripting language (Python, Perl, Ruby, or PHP).
As a person you are precise, detail-oriented, and analytical.
Fluency in English (both written and verbal), Swedish will be an advantage.
Additional Information
The location of this role is either Västerås or Ludvika, Sweden. Your dedication, ambition, and attitude are the most important factors to succeed in this role, so we encourage you to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements. Welcome to apply latest by March 8th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Francesco Ricciuti, francesco.ricciuti@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole-bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8485458