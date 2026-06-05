Hvac Design Engineer - Wheel Loaders & Haulers Eskilstuna
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-05
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
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, Göteborg
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HVAC Design Engineer - Wheel Loaders & Haulers
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo CE you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
With a product lifecycle mindset, you will create HVAC solutions that balance technical performance, manufacturability, quality and cost, to ensure profitability for Volvo CE while strengthening our position as the number one choice for our customers.
Your main responsibilities will be hardware-related, but the role also includes calibration and diagnostics of components and systems. You will design layouts, air ducts, routing, and select components, as well as perform heating and cooling calibrations in the cab, all in compliance with relevant standards. You will own the HVAC area with close interfaces toward the Thermal Management area. You will collaborate closely within our cab team and other functions with colleagues around the world.
Your future team
We are a proud team developing cab solutions for Wheel Loaders and Articulated Haulers in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Our mission is to create the best operator environment in the industry — ensuring comfort, safety, and productivity throughout long working days. Knowing that our work helps operators stay energized both on and off the job is something that motivates us every day.
We adapt to changes around us and we are pro-active and forward thinking to prepare us for future technologies. We strongly believe that commitment, collaboration, continuous improvement, and having fun at work are key to our success.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
We believe you have experience in mechanical or HVAC system design, preferably within automotive, off-highway, or other mobile applications. Experience in hardware design related to HVAC, climate systems, or thermal management is considered a strong advantage. You are familiar with engineering tools such as CAD and PLM systems and feel comfortable working in a technical development environment.
As a person, you are structured, collaborative, and solution-oriented, with the ability to balance detailed engineering work with a broader system perspective. You are a strong communicator who enjoys working cross-functionally in an international and multicultural environment. While you bring valuable experience to the team, you are also curious, eager to learn, and motivated by continuous improvement.
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field and have a few years of experience within HVAC, thermal systems, or mechanical design. You enjoy working collaboratively, take ownership of your deliveries, and see challenges as opportunities for continuous learning and development.
What's in it for you?
At Volvo CE, you'll be part of something bigger. Together with passionate and highly skilled colleagues, you'll help shape the future of sustainable transport and create solutions that make a real difference in people's everyday lives. Here, your ideas are heard, your growth is supported, and your work truly matters.
In addition to a competitive compensation and benefits package, you will enjoy:
A collaborative and caring team culture where we support each other, share knowledge, and take pride in what we achieve together
The opportunity to work with meaningful and advanced engineering challenges in a global organization driven by innovation and sustainability
A chance to make an impact by developing solutions that improve operator comfort, safety, and productivity around the world
Opportunities to grow and develop your career – whether you want to deepen your expertise or explore new roles globally and cross-functionally
A workplace that encourages curiosity, continuous learning, and new ideas – because we believe that development, both yours and ours, drives progress
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? Join us and help build the world we want to live in. We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application day: 9th of August.
Location: on-site in Eskilstuna.
In case you have questions contact:
Hiring Manager: Madelene Grunditz, Head of Operator Environment, madelene.grunditz@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9950477