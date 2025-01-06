Hvac Commissioning Engineer
2025-01-06
Superb opportunity to join Crystal Air at an exciting time in the company's growth and development. The company has built a strong reputation as an innovative quality driven business, partnering with the world's best product providers to offer service and maintenance, HVAC Installation and heat pumps. Our clients comprise a wide range of prestigious local and international brands within Ireland and Europe. You will join a motivated and inclusive team, with access to senior decision makers, study support, wellbeing resources, opportunity to work internationally and avenues to grow your career in line with the company's ambitious growth plans
Why not have a click and find out more about us www.crystalair.ie/
The Role
• Preparation of reports to manufacturers guideline.
• Provide engineering and technical support to plan, schedule, coordinate and execute full life cycle commissioning of critical facilities in Gävle, Sweden.
• Witnesses the static & dynamic testing of complex mechanical, electrical & control systems where required.
• Perform Test Procedures.
• Interact with contractors, interpreting design and specifications.
• Conduct site observation surveys and prepares field reports on the status of projects and completion of projects with respect to compliance to the plans and specifications.
• Prepare punch list reports and determines corrective measures for on-site problems.
• Prepare general condition survey reports.
• Familiarise oneself with codes, local project regulations, construction practices and the latest equipment functional concepts.
• Adhere to all the projects safety requirements including specific on-site regulations.
• Performs routine calculations.
• Act as project coordinator with other field engineers, coordinating printing, presentation and administration procedures.
• Review shop drawings and submissions.
The Successful Candidate
• Must have a proven track record in VRF, HVRF, DX, splits, BACnet and HVAC systems.
• Good knowledge of Mitsubishi Systems Essential.
• Be fluent in both written and spoken English.
• Have the ability to deal with high level construction projects.
• Be able to meet targets and deadlines.
• Be F-Gas certified.
Personal Attributes:
• Hands-on.
• Can do positive attitude.
• Self-Starter.
• Flexible
• Applying Organisational skills in a group and company.
• Work well under pressure. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05
E-post: hr@crystalair.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Crystal Air Sweden AB
(org.nr 559294-5272) Jobbnummer
9087241