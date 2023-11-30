Human Resources Partner - focus rehabilitation
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Socialsekreterarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla socialsekreterarjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are looking for a Rehabilitation & HR Partner
What you'll do
We call our HR organization at Volvo Cars People Experience (PX). Within People Experience you are part of a global team with the mission to make Volvo Cars the employer of choice by improving our employee experience every day. You and the team handle the most precious resource for the success of the company - our talents. You will be part of a PX team that works close to the business and our extended PX community to develop, support and influence the business agenda from a People perspective this particular PX Partner role will also focus on rehabilitation where you will support the managers and the HR organization mainly in complex rehabilitation cases.
This is a great opportunity to truly make an impact in the area of rehabilitation and health promotion within Volvo Cars. We offer you an exciting and complex business, where you will support several different units within the Engineering part of Volvo Cars. With your expertise in health, you will become our expert for managers within the area of rehabilitation and Health promotion. This role will also work in close liaison across the HR-teams within Engineering, with excellent opportunities to contribute to a healthy workplace.
You will work with the following tasks:
• Support the business agenda in at least one management team.
• You will actively secure HR deliverables and processes with a focus on People, Culture and Leadership.
• Ensure that there is a structured way of working regarding rehab within the organization
• Cooperation with occupational health care
• Wellness & health promotion
• Ensure contact with suppliers and authorities, for example "Försäkringskassan"
• Conduct training courses (Basic Training in Work Environment).
• Handle Alcohol and drug issues
• Sick leave statistics and certain administrative tasks
What you'll bring
• Post-secondary education, Human Resources program or equivalent
• At least 5 years of professional work with rehab cases including working with both white collar and blue collar worker
• Ability simplify and concretize HR areas so that the managers are on track
• Experience working with Wellness & health promotion actions
• Good knowledge of Excel, Outlook, Word as well as comfortable working with data analysis to notice trends and suggest actions and trainings for managers if needed
Who you are
We see that you are a collaborator who builds trust to drive results. You are clear in your communication and see yourself as a catalyst for finding solutions as well as to create engagement around the topics and to be able to drive change management. We think you are good at structuring, analyzing, and coordinating.
Good social skills, and ability to build close collaboration with "skyddsombud", managers and employees to create an open environment and work proactively with the Wellness & health departments.
Want to know more?
Welcome to apply in English by the latest on the 15th of December, please apply via the link in this ad. Please note that your application has been received once you get a confirmation e-mail from the system. Any CVs or applications sent via email will not be kept or considered due to GDPR.
We will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter: Maria Nilzon at maria.nilzon@volvocars.com
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68259-42093762". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Maria Nilzon +46 723 811245 Jobbnummer
8298915