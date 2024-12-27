Human Body Models for prediction of pelvis fractures and belt interaction
2024-12-27
Join a group that develops two of the most advanced Human Body Models on the market today, the SAFER HBM and the open source VIVA+ HBMs.
Join a group of researchers and PhD-students that work in projects with partners from the vehicle industry known with be in forefront in the passive safety research field.
Join a team that have collaborated with CAE-software developers for years.
Information about the division and the department
The research at the Division of Vehicle Safety investigates why and how often accidents and incidents occur, driver reactions in different traffic situations, and how injuries occur. The Injury Prevention (IP) group is responsible for investigating the injury mechanisms at the micro- to macroscopic levels as well as the dynamic response of the whole human body to externally applied mechanical loads. In 2009, the IP group initiated research activities in the field of Human Body Modelling (HBM) in close collaboration with the industry and SAFER - The Vehicle and Traffic Safety Center at Chalmers. Today, the research at IP mainly focus on the development of HBMs representative of the entire population that can predict the risk of all types of injuries in traditional as well as in novel seating positions. This research is carried out in close collaboration with the Swedish vehicle industry, other Universities, research institutes, government agencies, and insurance companies.
Major responsibilities
With increasing vehicle automation and shared mobility solutions, occupant sitting postures and activities are expected to vary more than in today's vehicles. Development of protection systems adapted for this increases the requirements on the tools that are used. Virtual Human Body Models (HBMs) such as the SAFER HBM have the potential to fulfill these requirements and predict human response and injury risk. Through morphing capabilities, SAFER HBM can represent both women and men of various age, stature, and Body Mass Index (BMI).
The future sitting postures such as reclined alters the kinematics of the occupant in crashes. The loads on the upper and lower torso are altered relative to today's sitting postures which leads to new and added challenges for the restraint system. One of the challenges are to model the pelvis to belt interaction to reduce the pelvis and abdomen injury risk.
Therefore this project aim at improving the biofidelity and torso injury risk prediction capabilities of the SAFER HBM for a variety sitting postures, injury severity levels, across a range of crash situations addressing all vehicle occupants. Project goals include enhancing injury predictions, by including pelvis fracture risk prediction for both female and male occupants of different age and BMI. This means that the morphing capabilities will be further enhanced, and that sex, age and BMI will be considered when developing injury risk functions.
In brief the aim is to develop injury criteria and/or risk functions for pelvis fractures.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
• Expertise in LS-Dyna (or other explicit FE codes) and industry standard pre/post processors.
• Fluent in English (oral and written).
In addition the following skills are meritorious:
• Experience with FE Human Body models.
• Experience related to modeling of bone mechanics (including fracture mechanics).
• You need to be motivated, self-propelled, and have good oral communication skills.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-02-01
For questions, please contact:
Johan Davidsson, M2,Johan.davidsson@chalmers.se
Johan Iraeus, M2,Johan.iraeus@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
