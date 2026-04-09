Hub Product Marketing Manager for PQP
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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, Solna
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The Opportunity
For our High Voltage Business Unit, we are looking for Hub Product Marketing Manager for PQP, NEU, EUC Hub.
Main responsibilities:
Pre-sales and value-based selling activities:
Strategize and implement the introduction of new products.
Meet Customers on a regular basis.
Lead technical influence of specifications.
Identify new growth vectors.
Collect and provide market information, competitive situation to Hub and GPMM/GPM for R&D projects.
Develop, follow up and keep updated a market development plan for the Hub on the corresponding PL.
Pro-actively support improvement of strategic pricing, track and understand market prices, select target and non-target projects and select and use strategic pricing to drive market prices.
In cooperation with HUB M&S Manager and Hub M&S Demand Manager identify and propose SWO to GPMM, lead the SWO together with the local units, make sure relevant processes are implemented and provide needed feedback to GPMM.
Ownership of Implementation in Hub for GPG marketing plan (e.g. campaigns);
Participation in monthly forecast meetings, keep overview of results per PL, identify deviations and propose countermeasures to HUB M&S Manager and GPMM.
Your background:
At least 5 years of experience
Engineering degree or equivalent
Excellent English language skills.
Willingness to travel as required (30-50%)
The selected candidate could be located anywhere in Europe (preferably Northern Europe)
More about us
Our employee benefit programs are tailored to each country depending on location of employment and job grade. Please contact your talent acquisition partner for more specific information on the employee benefit program offering in your intended country of employment more information will be available during the recruitment process.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future through innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9844773