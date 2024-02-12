Hseq Manager North West
At Konecranes, we believe that great customer experience is built on the people behind the Konecranes name. Everything we do, we do with passion and drive. We believe diversity drives business success and is the foundation for our growth. We welcome different backgrounds and skills that enrich our community and we promote a place where we can ALL be ourselves. This is what makes Konecranes a unique place to work.
We are looking for our new HSEQ Manager North West!
Do you want to work with managing and supporting all aspects of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality? In this role you will work with all aspects applicable to the Industrial Service BA operation in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
Main responsibilities
As HSEQ Manager you will manage and support the introduction, development, and certification of the ISO Quality/Environmental and Health and Safety Management Systems. You are responsible for reporting on the performance of the Management System and continuous improvement objectives. You are also responsible for implementing Global and Local HSE plans in accordance with BAW Roadmap initiatives.
You will ensure controls comply with applicable HSE legislation and manage the internal and external HSEQ audit programs, conducting Health and Safety inspections, audits, and assessments. Implementing, auditing, and reporting on Global HSE Standards, HSE Improvement Roadmaps, and other corporate HSE policies and initiatives as required.
In your daily work you will support and manage all incidents and near miss root cause investigations, reporting, providing feedback, lessons learned, and best practices to management and all employees. You will support the preparation and communication of risk assessments for all work activities, ensuring an ongoing review and reporting of site risk management, Safe System of Work and Risk Assessment/PoWRA and positive behavioural change.
Other reoccurring tasks:
Provision and supporting of employee HSE training and mentoring of local network of Safety champions and ambassadors.
Ensuring clear communication of HSEQ information through team-briefs, safety meetings and safety shares.
Visiting customers and suppliers as required to confer on specific HSEQ issues.
Contributing to and/or planning and executing Regional Safety related projects.
Initiating and developing various HSEQ forms, documents, and systems for use.
Qualifications:
We are looking for you who are qualified to Diploma level HSE qualification or are currently working towards graduate degree level (MSc) in Occupational Health and Safety management as a safety professional.
You have at least 5 years of working experience in a safety, environmental or quality professional role. Understanding of H&S management system practices is required, and you have developing knowledge of ISO 45001:2018 standard. Auditor qualification or knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO14001:2015 Environmental management System is preferred. Also understanding of incident investigation and root cause analysis is meritorious.
It is important that you can express yourself well in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of applicable local Health and Safety legislation is positive. Also, management experience and knowledge from the crane industry will be prioritized.
Personal qualities:
In this role it is important to behave according to highest ethical standards. You always put the customer first and anticipates and responds to the customer's needs.
You think in the terms of profit and loss, takes responsibility, and drives performance. To be able to make timely, well informed, effective decisions is necessary. You have the capacity to advise, you build respect and cooperation and manages conflicts constructively.
Having a good team spirit is important and you work across various departments. You are open-minded and supportive of change processes and strive for continuous learning and self-development. Models effective two-way communication, including feedback.
We offer you:
Very good development opportunities for the right person. Work in an expansive and international company. Our company is characterized by short decision-making paths and therefore there are also great opportunities to influence daily work. You become part of a knowledgeable and pleasant local and regional team with good internal training as well as strong support from management.
The position:
The position is full-time.
Place of placement: remote somewhere in Sweden
Travel is included in the job, both day trips and overnight stay, including occasional visits to other EMEA countries, as required.
Interested?
Submit your application and CV in English via the 'Apply now' button by 28 February 2024 at the latest. We appreciate early applications as we will start interviewing on the go, and the position is filled when the suitable candidate is found.
If you have further questions, feel free to contact Dave Harvey, HSE Director at dave.harvey@konecranes.com
Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with 16 000+ professionals in over 50 countries, we are trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs.
