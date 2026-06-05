Hseq Lead To Ramboll Buildings
Ramboll Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Malmö Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ramboll Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Om rollen
Are you passionate about health and safety? Do you believe safety starts with quality? Do you enjoy making tools and processes work well together and get motivated by helping others succeed?
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our business area, Buildings, in Sweden as our new HSEQ Lead and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future!
Your new role
As our HSEQ Lead, you will play a key role in strengthening Ramboll's safety culture and quality focus in Sweden. You will lead the local implementation of the global HSEQ Buildings strategy and will act as a sparring partner to senior managers in Sweden on all aspects of HSEQ management. In addition, you will collaborate with peers across other geographies and contribute to the Global Buildings HSEQ network, sharing best practices and supporting ongoing development. In this role, you will also play an active role in supporting project delivery teams, acting as a trusted HSEQ advisor and contributing with your specialist knowledge to the successful delivery of key client projects.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Ensuring implementation of Ramboll's HSEQ management system, in compliance with local regulations.
Audit management and non-conformities handling to ensure safety and quality of project delivery.
Follow up project-related work observation reports, and investigation of project-related near misses and incidents.
Evaluating, analysing and reporting on HSEQ KPIs.
Actively contribute to continuous improvements of Ramboll's systems.
Provide HSEQ support in client projects, including serving as the dedicated HSEQ Lead on large, strategically important projects.
Location is preferably in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö but Ramboll has offices in other parts of the country as well, and we are open to considering applications from those locations. At times some travel to other offices in the country may be required.
About you
Degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. related to the Built Environment, Health and Safety, Construction Management or similar).
Experience of HSEQ in buildings and/or construction engineering projects.
Experience of management systems and good understanding of local legislation.
Experience of investigation and root cause analysis of near misses and incidents.
Good communication skills, both writing and verbally, in Swedish and English.
What we can offer you
Interesting projects where you will contribute to making a real difference
Commitment to your development
A culture that welcomes you as the unique person you are.
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company, with leaders guided by our Leadership Principles.
Flexible working environment with the possibility of working from home up to 2 days a week.
Private health insurance.
Wellness benefit contribution of up to 4.000 SEK/year.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application and CV online. We invite diversity in all its forms and encourage applicants from all groups to apply.
We recognise that some candidates only apply when they tick every box. However, passion and potential often outweigh a perfect resume and Ramboll's supportive learning culture can help you grow. So if this role resonates with you but you don't meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply. You might be the perfect fit for this opportunity or another within our team.
Deadline: 2026-07-31. We review applications on an ongoing basis so don't hesitate to submit yours.
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start – and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll employs more than 18,000 people globally across 35 countries. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, Management Consulting, and Architecture & Landscape. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we help shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
with such requests. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
Lokgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 11 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ramboll Sverige AB, Malmö Jobbnummer
9950891