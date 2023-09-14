HSE working student
2023-09-14
Nordex Nordics are currently looking for a student to work as an HSE working student (Health, Safety & Environment). As a working student at Nordex, you will be able to put theory into practice while continuing with your studies. Moreover, we offer valuable work experience in renewable energy in an international organization.
Your main tasks are supporting our QHSE team in their everyday routines, mainly ensuring operational compliance with Nordex HSE management system as well as Swedish laws and regulations. This role is based in Uppsala Sweden.
In your role as working student within HSE your tasks would be:
• Document control of HSE documents for sub-contractors and foreign Nordex workers; including all corporate registration and insurance documentation and individual registrations and certificates
• Providing information about Finnish/Swedish HSE and Contractor's Liability Laws and Nordex requirements to subcontractors and Nordex workers
• Investigating minor HSE-incidents and coordinating corrective actions
• Supporting other departments (Project Management, Service, etc.) on HSE topics
• Creating HSE information bulletins and "lessons learned" leaflets
Requirements:
To be successful in this role, the following attributes are important:
• Studies in relevant discipline such as engineering, administration or environmental studies
• Preferably 1-2 years' work experience
• Awareness of basic Swedish HSE law and regulations
• Good computer skills on Word, Excel and Power Point
• Good English skills, both verbal and written. Finnish/Swedish skills are beneficial
• HSE awareness is a must have
• Problem solving and decision making skills
• Team player and be able to work independently and responsibly
• Ability to prioritize and work with several issues concurrently
Working hours will be in general 20h/week, but are flexible depending on your studies and course schedule. During the summer months, we also offer a possibility for working full-time.
We are looking forward to your CV and cover letter! Please submit the documents in English, as we are an international organization. Please apply by 5.10.2023.
We are an equal opportunity employer hence would like to have the opportunity to meet you regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, physical or mental disability. We truly believe diversity enriches us!
For more information or questions please contact
Kajsa Karlsson
P&C CoordinatorKkarlsson2@nordex-online.com Så ansöker du
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Nordex Sverige AB
https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
