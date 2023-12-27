HSE Supervisor
Job description
The green transition is here to stay. We at Randstad are honored to be part of this journey with the construction of the new steel mill in Boden, which will produce green steel. We are looking for curious and talented employees who want to develop within an exciting and innovative international project. Be part of the green transition and a greener society together with Randstad!
Norrbotten has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the green transition and the industrial production of the future. We offer you the chance to be an important part of this transition for a sustainable future. In this project, you get an important and meaningful role in an international and dynamic environment with great opportunities to shape your role, future and development. You get to work together with others in an expansive global project where you will belong to a group of individuals with different backgrounds, skills and perspectives.
We are now looking for a HSE Supervisor to supervise Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) professionals to create and sustain a productive work culture and safe work environment in order to avoid and minimize HSE related problems. As a HSE Supervisor you will play a key role in ensuring the health, safety and environmental training, programs, and work with an visible and uncompromised commitment to the protection of the environment as well as the productivity of the company's employees.
Our customer Fluor is a leading global engineering company that drives innovation in energy, industry and infrastructure. With over 100 years of experience, they have built a strong worldwide presence and are dedicated to delivering high quality solutions to our customers. They believe in creating a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and outstanding project execution. In this project, you will be employed as a consultant for Randstad and work for Fluor.
Randstad offers you a competitive salary, good employment conditions, collective agreement and benefits such as wellness allowance, occupational health care, insurances. If you are looking for an employer that offers varied assignments and new contact networks, then Randstad is the choice for you. For us, it is important that all skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity within our organization.
The work is full-time (40 hours), monday to friday, starting date is as soon as possible or upon agreement. The first positions will be filled in January, and more positions will be added continually. Fluor Corporation has been tasked with project managing the construction of the steel mill for H2 Green Steel in Boden. We at Randstad are assisting Fluor with consultants for the project, which is expected to last between 18 - 24 months starting in January 2024.
Responsibilities
Supervise and train subordinates assigned to her/his area on HSE activities. Duties may include preparation of certification/classification programs, the preparation of the supporting HSE documents and implementation of project specific HSE initiatives
Apply regulatory requirements to provide guidance and recommendations to project management; participate in monitoring and controlling HSE standards, applicable laws and regulations; and design and review a project plan or schematic to confirm compliance with all governmental regulations and Company/client requirements
Plan, conduct and document work requiring independent evaluation, selection, and adaptation/modification of standard techniques, procedures, and criteria as well as perform analysis of regulations against project needs so that design will comply with regulations
Promote and foster Company HSE standards and goals with programs throughout the Company and/or project to confirm a safe and productive work environment
Analyze and make independent recommendations regarding solutions to problems with varying complexity in accordance with organization and/or project objectives and guidelines
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or certificate with relevant experience
5+ years of documented HSE or related experience
5+ years of industry-related experience required, preferably towards construction, mining or gas
Ability to communicate effectively with audiences that include but are not limited to management, coworkers, clients, vendors, contractors, and visitors
Job related technical knowledge necessary to complete the job
Ability to learn and apply knowledge of applicable local, state/province, and federal/national statutes and guidelines
Ability to attend to detail and work in a time-conscious and time-effective manner
