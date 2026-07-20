HSE Specialists
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Ludvika Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are looking for two Tender and Project HSE Specialist to join the HVDC Service organization and play a key role in driving HSE excellence, with a strong focus on electrical safety, across a global project landscape.
In this role, you will work across the entire service value chain – from tender phase to project execution and lifecycle management – ensuring that Health and Safety principles are fully embedded in how we deliver, upgrade, and maintain HVDC systems worldwide.
You will collaborate closely with engineering, procurement, operations, and project teams to integrate HSE into commercial offerings, service execution, and long‐term lifecycle strategies, supporting Hitachi Energy's ambition to transition from linear to circular business models.
This is a unique opportunity to combine HSE expertise, electrical safety leadership, and service business understanding in a global, technically advanced environment.
How You Will Make an Impact
Support tender activities by identifying, assessing, and integrating HSE and electrical safety requirements into tender documentation, including risk evaluations and cost considerations
Drive HSE and electrical safety performance in project execution, supporting service projects throughout delivery and ensuring compliance with internal policies and external regulations
Ensure strong application of electrical safety standards, procedures, and best practices in service tenders, upgrade projects, and lifecycle strategies (e.g., safe isolation, grounding, arc‐flash protection, LOTO)
Promote safe lifecycle management by embedding electrical safety considerations into design reviews, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning activities
Monitor and report HSE KPIs and incidents across service operations, ensuring high-quality data and continuous improvement
Collaborate cross‐functionally with engineering, procurement, and operations to identify and implement electrical safety improvements in warranty and care services
Lead awareness, capability building, and behavioral change by developing training, tools, and best practices that strengthen safety culture across global service teams.
Your Background
Solid HSE foundation through education and 5+ years of relevant experience
Additional qualification or certification in electrical safety (e.g., high-voltage safety, authorization systems, LOTO, or equivalent) is a strong merit
Proven knowledge of electrical safety principles, high‐voltage systems, hazard identification, and risk mitigation in industrial environments
Experience from global service operations, including tendering and project execution, with the ability to integrate electrical safety into technical and commercial offerings
Strong understanding of international HSE and electrical safety regulations and standards
Strong collaboration and change‐management skills, with the ability to engage stakeholders and influence across cultures and functions
Fluency in English, written and spoken; Swedish is considered a merit
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy in Sweden and globally
Dedicated mentor during onboarding
Continuous learning and development opportunities
Diverse workplace with over 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
Supplementary parental leave compensation
Employee benefit portal with extensive discounts and offers
More About Us
Ready to contribute to a safer, more sustainable HVDC Service organization and make a global impact?
Apply today!
Union Representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107 38 29 86
Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85
Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt, +46 107 38 70 43
For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Malin Johansson – malin.johansson@hitachienergy.com
Due to summer vacations, the screening and selection process will begin in mid-August. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this period. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10007057