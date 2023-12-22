HSE Manager
Are you passionate about fostering a culture of safety and sustainability in groundbreaking technologies?
Enerpoly, a leading force in zinc-ion battery innovation, is calling on dynamic and self-motivated individuals to join our team. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are on the verge of establishing the world's first mega-factory for zinc-ion batteries, the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), and we need a proactive HSE Manager to shape the future of our safety initiatives.
About Enerpoly:
Enerpoly is a pioneer in zinc-ion battery technology, driven by innovation and sustainability. Our patented zinc and manganese technology is revolutionizing stationary energy storage, providing a safer and more affordable solution.
Job Description:
As the HSE Manager at Enerpoly, you will play an important role in shaping safety protocols, health initiatives, and environmental compliance measures. Your primary responsibilities will include developing and maintaining HSE procedures, leading environmental permit applications, conducting risk assessments, and fostering a safety-conscious culture. You'll collaborate across departments, lead incident investigations, and ensure compliance with local and national regulations.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and maintain HSE procedures, processes, and programs.
Lead and implement the environmental permit for production.
Manage HSE compliance, reporting, and regulatory permitting.
Investigate incidents and hazardous conditions, ensuring effective corrective actions and preventive measures.
Maintain HSE documentation, conduct inspections, and lead risk assessments.
Stay updated on environmental regulations, implementing changes for compliance.
Qualifications and Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of experience in a similar role within manufacturing, preferably in battery, chemical manufacturing and/or life science.
In-depth understanding of local and national environmental, health, and safety regulations.
Experience in managing health and safety programs, writing reports, and maintaining documentation.
Exceptional organizational and communication skills.
Proven leadership skills and ability to foster employee engagement.
Certification in safety management or equivalent.
Proficient in both Swedish and English.
Competencies:
Leadership, inspiring a safety-conscious culture.
Problem-solving skills, identifying and analyzing potential risks.
Strong communication and analytical skills.
High ethical standards and crisis management capabilities.
Fuel Your Future with Enerpoly:
At Enerpoly, we innovate, challenge, and embrace the unique strengths of each team member. Join us on a transformative journey where you'll contribute, learn, and grow. Be part of shaping the energy landscape towards a sustainable future.
Become an Enerployee!
If you have what it takes to drive safety initiatives in a groundbreaking industry, apply with your CV and cover letter in English. Enerpoly is an equal opportunity employer, actively promoting diversity and inclusion. For inquiries, contact Samer Nameer, CSO and Co-Founder, at samer@enerpoly.com
.
Once we go through your application and sense a good fit, we'll contact you for an interview - and it'll be in Swedish.
