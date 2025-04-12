HSE Advisor
2025-04-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
The HSE Advisor will be responsible for supporting the Environmental, Health, Safety Manager in Projects (EMiP) by implementing and executing project-specific Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) plans and Emergency Management procedures on-site. You will work closely with contractors to ensure that all safety and environmental requirements are met on a daily basis and in line with project specifications and SGRE IMS systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Ensure SGRE complies with local health, safety, and environmental legislation, as well as SGRE standards and site-specific requirements.
Collaborate with contractors to ensure HSE requirements are fulfilled on-site.
Support the EMiP in implementing project-specific HSE and Emergency Management Plans.
Execute site activities in compliance with product specifications and SGRE IMS systems.
Report functionally to the EMiP of the project and be led on-site by the Site Manager.
In case of non-project related issues or escalations, report to the team lead of the Project HSE group.
