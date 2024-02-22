Hrbp | Vattenfall | Solna, Stockholm
Experis AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced HR professional seeking a challenging role? We're looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to join Vattenfall in Solna. As a consultant with Jefferson Wells, you'll play a pivotal role in addressing diverse HR needs and drive strategic HR initiatives. We welcome your application today!
Location: Solna, Stockholm
Start: ASAP
Assignment: Consulting assignment until 2024-09-30, with possibility of extension.
About the role:
As an HRBP you will play a crucial role in aligning HR strategies with business objectives. Your responsibilities will include:
* Developing and implementing HR initiatives in line with company objectives.
* Providing strategic HR support.
* Collaborating with stakeholders to address employee relations issues and ensure compliance with Swedish labor laws.
* Partnering with management to drive talent acquisition, retention, and development strategies.
* Analyzing HR metrics to identify trends and recommend proactive solutions to improve employee engagement and performance.
* Contributing to the design and implementation of HR policies and procedures to support the company's growth and expansion.
* Facilitating training and development programs to enhance employee skills and competencies.
About you:
We are looking for candidates with the following qualifications:
* Experience as an HR generalist, preferably in medium to large enterprises with an international focus.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources or a related field, or equivalent HR working experience.
* Strong knowledge of Swedish labor law and employment legislation.
* Proven ability to effectively partner with senior stakeholders and manage complex HR projects.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with fluency in English.
Demonstrated ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and drive organizational change.
Apply with a cv in English.
About Jefferson Wells:
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, Purchasing, Communication, Marketing and Human Resources. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "cbe410c9-301b-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson wells Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8490444