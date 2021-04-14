Hrbp Director Me, Ehs & Sustainability, Pmo Group Operations - AB Electrolux - Ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Do more than bring HR to work: bring it to life.A REGULAR DAY AT WORK:As HR Business Partner Director with a truly global scope, you provide leadership on the people aspects of business plans and solutions to business management on people and organizational issues in the ME, EHS and Sustainability within Group Operations. Your added value will come through supporting the leadership team and line managers in engaging their employees around values, strategy, and objectives so that their contribution to the business objectives is clear to all within the organization.You report to Edit Safrankó, VP HR & Organizational Development Global Operations, and partner with leaders of the Manufacturing Engineering, EHS and Sustainability within Group Operation. The position is based in Electrolux Head office in Stockholm, Sweden. You are a member of the business leadership teams for all organizations that you support as well as the Global Operations HR & Communications team.Main responsibilities:Develop, implement and drive the People plan and the HR StrategyDrive the ME, EHS and Sustainability functional ownership and People plan, aligning projects and activities in close collaboration with the Business Areas and the Consumer Experience Organization.Lead change and play an important role in the continuous development of the organizations.Set and follow up on regional and global diversity and inclusiveness targets to support our Shape Living for the Better purpose.Provide leadership and expertise in relation to people aspects of the function 's development plan.Drive organizational development to ensure a sustainable Electrolux for the future.Develop global talent pipelines and succession plans to ensure alignment of the HR mission and support the full deployment of the Business strategy.Proactively work with Organizational Development & Structure. Ensuring the organizational structure supports the business strategy.Work in partnership with the management teams and understand the key performance issues, objectives and drivers and their implications for how people issues should be handled.Develop together with the leadership team the organization to become a high performing learning organization by leveraging Teamship, cross-collaboration and the matrix.Work closely with GO Communications to drive change, leadership communication and employee experienceContribute to developing GO HR talents globally by coaching and mentoringWHO YOU ARE:A leader - You have a vision and a purpose, and you can inspire and influence others to not only share it but apply their abilities to achieve it.Agile - You work with urgency, analyzing and adapting to different situations, quickly understanding changes and reacting confidently and decisively.Collaborative - You build networks and trust, good working relationships and apply your influence to shape change.Communicative - You can communicate plans and articulate your ideas with colleagues at all levels.Ambitious - You always strive for better, in your work and for your future.Energetic - Your enthusiasm is infectious and inspires and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, be accountable and own their work. You'll also have the stamina essential to delivering results in both the short and long term.Expert - You not only know your area of expertise, but you are also passionate about it and how it can enable and support people to work better and achieve more.Influential - You have a vision and a purpose, and you can inspire and influence others to not only share it but apply their abilities to achieve it.Innovative - You know your stuff and apply your knowledge and new ways of thinking to innovate new ways of working.Open - You are open to opportunity and can see the bigger picture, keeping colleagues in front of mind as you embrace the opportunities that our diversity offers.A self-starter - You can work autonomously but will never be on your own, working proactively to identify the opportunities and implement the plan.EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:Relevant Business Management or People Science Orientation degreeMinimum 10+ years' experience in HR, with a large part as a Business Partner in an international environment.Demonstrated ability to work within a complex, changing the international environment and deliver value-added results to the organization.Proven strong people leadership skills.HR skills in Talent management, R&R and recruitment.A track record of driving change and delivering results.WHAT WE OFFER:Electrolux offers an exciting and challenging job opportunity in an international environment, with a high degree of independence and entrepreneurship.The Electrolux Group provides career opportunities within a global, fast moving, growing yet lean organization. This role will have several touch points globally within the company.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25AB ElectroluxSANKT GÖRANSGATAN 14310545 Stockholm5692402