2024-05-16
Dynamic HRBP to Verisure
Are you ready to be a driving force in Verisure's growth and organizational transformation? To play an important role in shaping the future of our organization? As a global leader in security solutions, we are seeking a dynamic HRBP who combines strategic abilities with a hands-on approach, acting as a sparring partner to leaders at all levels in day-to-day operations as well as transformational and complex strategic projects. If you are a high potential/top performer with a passion for driving change, check out the details below.
Our company's success depends on its people and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Over the past years Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance. We are now moving into the next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation.
To further strengthen our business we are seeking a talented, innovative and passionate HR Business Partner! The successful candidate will actively partner with our leaders, getting under the skin of the organization to truly understand our strategy to deliver impact across our business. You will be part of our HR team located in Linköping, reporting to Senior HR Business Partner in Linköping. This is an exciting opportunity with high exposure across our organization, creating value as a Business Partner in a high growth business.
Responsibilities will include:
* Leading HR projects and cross functional projects in collaboration with national and international teams such as Workday upgrades, leadership and training initiatives, new capability development etc.
* Set up and drive HR-processes in an organization where HR is considered a core function, which is expected to expand its footprint across an increasing variety of tasks.
* Together with HR department and leaders strategically design and execute structural changes and improvements so that we are constantly poised for growth.
* Connecting with the business organization and be a proactive strong partner with interest in establishing relationships and growing the internal awareness for the topics you are responsible of.
Experiences and Qualifications
We see this role as critical for the achievement of Verisure's growth and organizational transformation goals. As result we are looking for a high potential / top performer individual who will combine strategic abilities with a hands-on way of working. Used to act as a sparring partner to Senior leaders in transformations supporting with the HR Business perspective as well as in complex strategic projects.
The ideal candidate will be a strategic solution provider as well as operational enabler.
Requirements:
* 7-10 years of broad experience within HR, defining and implementing strategic HR-processes.
* Minimum of 5 years of experience as HRBP or HR Manager working close to the Business Managers providing support and coaching
* Extensive experience with Swedish employment legislation, Work environment act, collective agreements and negotiations.
* Experience in giving strategic HR support and coach business leaders.
* Experience of central roles in HR transformation/Change management.
* Experience of liaise and communicate with multiple stakeholders ideally in a matrix international organization.
* English mandatory and Swedish preferred.
* Bachelor's degree in relevant area, preferably in HR.
Competencies
* Strong proactive partner with a history of quickly gaining credibility with key stakeholders.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills.
* Excellent analytical skills, understand the HR-perspective in KPIs and has an interest to work in a number driven organization.
* Capability to navigate in a complex organization and courage to challenge status quo.
* Humble, comfortable and effective in a hands-on, team-oriented matrix environment
* Ability to work with diverse and remote teams.
* Ability to manage and participate in multiple projects, priorities, and groups, manage timelines and prioritize and stay focused.
* Strong solution focus, structured, comfortable working in an environment which demands high caliber deliverables under tight and fluctuant deadlines.
Other personal characteristics
Self-starter with a proactive approach who takes ownership and follows matters through. Strong fit with our Company DNA:
Passionate in Everything We Do: Our people have a sense of energy that is unmistakable, one that drives us to delight our customers and focus on creating impact quickly.
Committed to Making a Difference: When we say we will do something; we deliver with excellence. We are accountable, focused and operate with discipline.
Always Innovating: We believe that Innovation can be big or small; it's a continuous state of mind that inspires us to think differently and always make things better. We are risk takers and we learn continuously.
Winning as a Team: Our people know that by leveraging one another's strengths, investing in and developing our team's capability and by collaborating well, we will win.
With Trust & Responsibility: Operating with integrity is core to our success. We are humble, honest and value deep mastery and expertise. We do the right thing, always.
Our offer includes:
* Learning & Development - Significant opportunities of internal mobility, nationally and internationally
