HR-Specialist Stockholm
The Place AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
You will play a vital role in supporting our HR function and ensuring the effective management of various HR processes and programs.
This is a consultant assignment with a duration of minimum 6 months. Start immediately. Location central Stockholm.
Job description
As an HR Specialist, you will utilize your extensive consulting experience to provide expert guidance and support in all aspects of HR operations. This position requires strong interpersonal and problem-solving skills, as you will be working closely with employees, managers, and HR partners.
Your primary responsibility will be to handle a range of HR activities, including but not limited to employee onboarding, talent acquisition support, performance management, employee relations, compensation and benefits administration, and HR data management. You will serve as a trusted advisor to employees and managers, providing guidance on HR policies, procedures, and best practices.
In this role, you will collaborate with various stakeholders across the organization, including the HR team, hiring managers, and other departments, to ensure the smooth execution of HR processes. Additionally, you will maintain accurate HR records, generate reports, and contribute to HR projects and initiatives.
Qualifications
* Extensive experience as an HR Specialist or in a similar HR role, with a minimum of 10 years of experience.
* Strong consulting skills, with a proven track record of providing expert HR guidance and support.
* In-depth knowledge of HR processes, policies, and best practices.
* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization.
* Demonstrated proficiency in HR data management and reporting.
* Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
* Detail-oriented and organized, with the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
* Up-to-date knowledge of employment laws and regulations.
* HR certifications or relevant professional qualifications are a plus.
* Swedish or English full proficiency
Responsibilities
* Provide expert guidance and support in all HR-related matters.
* Handle employee onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring a positive experience for new hires and departing employees.
* Support talent acquisition efforts, including job posting, screening candidates, conducting interviews, and assisting with the selection process.
* Assist with performance management activities, including performance reviews, goal setting, and development planning.
* Address employee relations matters, including conflict resolution, investigations, and disciplinary actions.
* Administer compensation and benefits programs, ensuring compliance with policies and regulations.
* Maintain accurate HR records and generate reports as needed.
* Collaborate with stakeholders to implement HR initiatives, policies, and programs.
* Stay updated on relevant employment laws and regulations to ensure compliance.
* Participate in HR projects and contribute to process improvements.
Additional information
This is a six-month contract position, where you will be hired as a consultant by us at The Place, with the potential for extension.
Period: June 12, 2023 to December 11, 2023
Remote work is possible.
The Place - Where happy work happens
Does this sound interesting and you still want to apply for the job? Good - if you get the job, you will also become part of The Place! As an employee at The Place, you are offered a competence network, mentoring and secure conditions. In The Place you have a Worklife Partner who is interested in following and developing your working life over time.
Keywords: HR-specialist, recruiting Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://theplace.se Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Sara Giordano sara.giordano@theplace.se 0765362720 Jobbnummer
7938786